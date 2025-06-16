Electrify Expo's Return to Southern California Marks Milestone Growth for the Nation's Largest EV Festival

Electrify Expo brings in its largest exhibitor participation ever to a new venue at the Port of LA

LOS ANGELES, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electrify Expo , North America’s largest electric vehicle (EV) and technology festival, is returning to Southern California with its largest lineup of exhibitors ever. The festival will take over the Port of LA for the first time, bringing over 1 million square feet of electric demos, experiences, entertainment zones and never-before-seen electric vehicles. Electrify Expo welcomes new exhibitors to join the EV festival including ChargePoint, Verge Motorcycles, Karma Automotive, Drako Motors and many others.

California continues to lead the nation in EV adoption, standing out as a hub for innovation and consumer demand. As more drivers explore what going electric means, they’re looking for flexible options that fit their lifestyle, whether that’s fully electric vehicles, hybrids or e-bikes. According to the California New Car Dealers Association's auto outlook released in April 2025, hybrids now hold 17.9% of the automotive market share in the state. At Electrify Expo attendees will experience the full spectrum of electric offerings, making it the ideal place for first-time shoppers, long-time enthusiasts and even skeptics.

“California has long led the way in EV adoption, but we’re now seeing a fresh wave of interest from consumers who have been watching from the sidelines—many of whom are now waking up to the practicality of EVs,” said BJ Birtwell, CEO and Founder of Electrify Expo. “Today’s EVs are more affordable, go farther than ever and charge faster than people think. They are the clear practical choice in California where EV infrastructure is abundant and gas prices are surging. We’re ready to bring the festival back to LA with more brands, more options and more excitement than ever.”

New Attractions for Los Angeles:

For the first time ever, Electrify Expo will have the Pivotal Helix, an eVTOL personal aircraft, on display for attendees to experience the future of transportation with SoFly.

The all-new, fully electric Volvo EX30 Cross Country is making its North American debut in Los Angeles, showcasing how big experiences can come in a small SUV. Joining it is the refreshed Volvo XC60 Plug-In Hybrid, on public display for one of the first times, highlighting one of the Swedish automaker’s best-selling SUVs designed to suit every kind of driver.

Be among the first to experience the all-new 2026 Lexus ES 500e, making its public debut at Electrify Expo LA. Joining the spotlight is the enhanced 2026 Lexus RZ 350e—part of a new, extended lineup engineered for more power, greater efficiency, and an even more dynamic drive.

As seen at auto shows, Kia is bringing its all-new EV9 ADVNTR CONCEPT, an all-electric SUV built for extreme yet sustainable off-road adventure based on the successful 3-row EV9.

Join Ford for hot laps in the Mustang Mach-E GT with professional drivers at the Ford Thrill Zone and take the wheel yourself with test drives of the Mustang Mach-E and F-150 Lightning, as well as have the chance to see a one-of-a-kind adventure-focused Mustang Mach-E Rally built by off-road racer Jim Beaver.

General Motors brands including Cadillac, Chevrolet and GMC will be bringing every electric offering, marking their first Electrify Expo California stop.

Verge Motorcycles joins the Electrify Expo roster and will have its California Edition, homage to the Californian way of life, available for demos and on display.

Former professional NBA basketball player turned Los Angeles Clippers TV analyst, Corey Maggette will have a meet and greet on Saturday, June 21 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Kia booth.

The Electric Freestyle Motocross Stunt Zone will feature X Games Gold Medalist Destin Cantrell and his freestyle MX team, who will jump and soar with electric dirt bikes in thrilling live performances at select times over the weekend.

Electrify Race League will host its championship event with the top athletes in e-mobility from across the nation for a thrilling series of competitions.

Attendees will take the driver’s seat in the newest electric vehicles from top automakers, including:

Ford

Lexus

Lucid

Tesla

Toyota

Volvo

Cadillac

Chevrolet

GMC

Kia

Rivian

Drako Motors

Karma Automotive



Top micromobility brands invite attendees to cruise around with the hottest e-bikes, e-scooters, e-motorcycles and other electric rideables on the market, including:

Verge Motorcycles

P-51 Bikes

ONYX Motors

Can-Am

GoTrax

SUPER73

Jack Rabbit

Monday Motorbikes

E-Z-GO

… and many more!

Electrify Expo’s gates will open at 9 a.m. on Saturday, June 21 and Sunday, June 22, with the full day of festivities concluding at 5 p.m. Tickets are available for purchase in person and online .

For the 2025 LA festival, Electrify Expo will offer two ticket options to suit every attendee’s needs:

General Admission Pass ($20): All day access to the festival and demo experiences.

All day access to the festival and demo experiences. Power Pack ($55): The best of both worlds, early entry plus priority access for the ultimate experience.

Media interested in attending may request credentials by emailing ee@skyya.com . Companies interested in exhibiting at the 2025 Electrify Expo locations can visit https://www.electrifyexpo.com/partner-registration .

About Electrify Expo

Electrify Expo is North America’s largest electric vehicle (EV) and technology festival, where consumers come to shop and experience all things electric. The festival showcases the industry's leading brands and exciting startups through hands-on activations, demos and experiences spanning EVs, micromobility, solar energy, charging solutions, powersports, automotive aftermarket, and connected home technology, providing attendees with immersive learning opportunities and memorable interactions. From high-powered demo courses to engaging education zones, Electrify Expo offers a unique festival vibe for consumers to reshape what they think they know about EVs. In 2025, Electrify Expo’s nationwide tour will visit Orlando, Phoenix, Dallas, Los Angeles, Seattle, San Francisco, Chicago and New York. To stay up to date on the latest news and announcements from Electrify Expo, visit www.electrifyexpo.com and follow on Facebook , Instagram and YouTube .

