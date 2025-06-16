LambdaTest Launches Accessibility MCP Server to Enhance Web Accessibility Testing

New tool enables seamless AI-powered accessibility audits for both live and local React applications

San Francisco, CA, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LambdaTest , a unified agentic AI and cloud engineering platform, has unveiled its Accessibility MCP Server , a powerful new solution designed to streamline accessibility testing for modern web applications. This server empowers developers to identify, understand, and resolve accessibility issues in both publicly hosted websites and front-end React applications still in development.

By leveraging the Model Context Protocol (MCP), the server simplifies the integration of AI assistance, enabling efficient interaction with accessibility tools. Users receive detailed, actionable insights that not only highlight accessibility barriers but also guide teams through effective remediation.

The Accessibility MCP Server currently offers three core tools: an Accessibility Report that instantly generates a comprehensive accessibility report for public URLs, A local build app tool allowing developers to build and serve their local React app to identify accessibility issues during development and Analyze App that helps in local app tests analysis, which are already running in LambdaTest via LambdaTest tunnel for accessibility failures.



LambdaTest's Accessibility MCP Server generates comprehensive reports that can be shared across teams, supporting collaborative issue resolution. Developers using AI assistants such as Cline can connect to the server with minimal setup. Once connected, Cline can automatically analyze websites or local apps, deliver accessibility reports, and even suggest or implement fixes directly within the codebase.

For local development, developers can serve their application through a LambdaTest Tunnel and instruct Cline to analyze the app. The tool identifies accessibility violations, provides automated suggestions for remediation, and delivers a detailed report. This workflow enables developers to address compliance directly within their development environment.

“At LambdaTest, our mission is to empower developers with tools that make building inclusive digital experiences both simple and scalable,” said Jay Singh, Co-Founder and Head of Product at LambdaTest. “The Accessibility MCP Server is a major step forward in that vision—bridging the gap between accessibility compliance and everyday development workflows through the power of AI and seamless automation.”

About LambdaTest

LambdaTest is an AI-native, omnichannel software quality platform that empowers businesses to accelerate time to market through intelligent, cloud-based test authoring, orchestration, and execution. With over 15,000 customers and 2.3 million+ users across 130+ countries, LambdaTest is the trusted choice for modern software testing.

Browser & App Testing Cloud : Enables manual and automated testing of web and mobile apps across 10,000+ browsers, real devices, and OS environments, ensuring cross-platform consistency.

HyperExecute : An AI-native test execution and orchestration cloud that runs tests up to 70% faster than traditional grids, offering smart test distribution, automatic retries, real-time logs, and seamless CI/CD integration.

KaneAI : The world’s first GenAI-native testing agent, leveraging LLMs for effortless test creation, intelligent automation, and self-evolving test execution. It integrates directly with Jira, Slack, GitHub, and other DevOps tools.

For more information, please visit https://lambdatest.com

