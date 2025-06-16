Governor Ivey Calls Special Election for Alabama House District 63

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Monday signed a proclamation to set special election dates for Alabama House District 63. This seat was previously held by Rep. Cynthia Lee Almond, who Governor Ivey recently appointed as the president of the Public Service Commission. The governor swore in Almond this morning.

Governor Ivey set the special primary election for Tuesday, September 30, 2025; the special primary runoff, if necessary, for Tuesday, October 28, 2025; and the special general election for Tuesday, January 13, 2026.

“Representative Cynthia Almond has served the people of House District 63 with integrity and purpose, and while her presence in the Legislature will be missed, I know her leadership will continue to shine as she steps into this vital statewide role,” said Governor Ivey. “Although Representative Almond leaves big shoes to fill, I am confident that House District 63 will continue to showcase strong leadership and representation in Alabama. I encourage everyone in the district to make their vote count.”

The deadline for qualifying with major political parties will be Monday, June 23, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. The deadline for all independent candidates and/or minor parties is Tuesday, September 30, 2025, at 5:00 p.m.

House District 63 includes portions of Tuscaloosa County.

The proclamation and writ of election are attached.

