ROTH to Host 15th Annual London Conference on June 24-26, 2025

Event to feature one-on-one meetings between institutional investors and senior management from nearly 80 companies in Sustainability and Technology

LONDON, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN - Roth Capital Partners, LLC ("ROTH"), www.roth.com, will host the 15th Annual Roth London Conference on June 24-26, 2025, at the Four Seasons Hotel London at Park Lane in London, UK.

This event offers institutional investors an exclusive opportunity to engage directly with C-suite leaders and senior executives from approximately 80 companies with a strong focus on the Sustainability and Technology sectors. Designed to foster meaningful dialogue, the conference facilitates 1-on-1 and small group meetings in an intimate setting allowing investors to evaluate various businesses, assess market trends, and identify compelling investment opportunities.

Throughout the event, ROTH's team of Senior Research Analysts will be on hand to offer expert insights and facilitate introductions. Participating analysts include:  

Sustainability: Justin Clare, CFA; Craig Irwin; Chip Moore, CFA; Philip Shen; Gerry Sweeney.

Technology: Darren Aftahi; Richard Baldry, CFA; Suji DeSilva, CFA; Rohit Kulkarni; and Scott Searle, CFA.

On June 25th, during the lunch session, Michael Darda, ROTH's Chief Economist and Macro Strategist, will lead a discussion on Markets and Economics, covering key topics such as the US business cycle, inflation, interest rates, and asset allocation strategies across equities and fixed income.

This will be followed by the Keynote Presentation by Dan Shugar, CEO and Founder of Nextracker, Inc. (NXT), exploring the technological, policy, and cost dynamics driving PV adoption. The session will be moderated by Philip Shen.

Later that day, Suji DeSilva, CFA, will moderate a fireside chat with Alan Baratz, CEO of D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS). The discussion will focus on D-Wave’s approach to quantum computing, its unique technology platform, and the growing market opportunities as AI compute accelerates industry demand.

On June 26th, Suji DeSilva, CFA, will return to moderate a fireside chat with Waseem Shiraz, SVP of Strategic Initiatives & Chief of Staff at Quantinuum (PRIVATE). The conversation will cover Quantinuum’s advancements in quantum computing, the competitive landscape, and the anticipated impact of quantum technologies on AI and enterprise applications.

Following will be JC O'Hara, CAIA, CMT, ROTH’s Chief Technical Strategist, presenting insights on portfolio allocation in a globally connected yet increasingly fragmented world.

"We look forward to hosting the 15th edition of our flagship London conference," said Byron Roth, Executive Chairman of ROTH. "This event creates a unique environment for our corporate clients to engage directly with international financial professionals on a personal level."

Sagar Sheth, CEO of ROTH, added, "Given the current macroeconomic headwinds and geopolitical tensions, this year’s conference is especially timely. We’re proud to present nearly 80 innovative spanning sustainability, technology, media, and the consumer sector, each addressing some of today’s most critical global challenges."

AGENDA

TUESDAY | June 24, 2025 - All Times are listed in British Summer Time (BST)
4:00pm - 6:00pm - Pre-Conference Registration
6:00pm - 10:00pm - ROTH Summer Social  

WEDNESDAY | June 25, 2025
8:00am - 9:00am - Registration and Morning Coffee
9:00am - 12:00pm - 1-on-1 / Small Group Meetings
12:00pm - 1:30pm - Lunch

12:15pm - 12:45pm - Market Overview with Michael Darda - ROTH Chief Economist and Macro Strategist

12:45pm – 1:25pm - Keynote Presentation with Dan Shugar - CEO and Founder of Nextracker, Inc. (NXT)

1:30pm - 5:15pm - 1-on-1 / Small Group Meetings
4:30pm - 5:10pm - Fireside Chat with D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) by Suji DeSilva, CFA - ROTH Senior Research Analyst

6:00pm - Cocktail Soiree 

THURSDAY | June 26, 2025
8:00am - 9:00am - Registration and Morning Coffee
8:45am - 12:30pm - 1-on-1 / Small Group Meetings
10:15am - 10:55am - Fireside Chat with Quantinuum (PRIVATE) by Suji DeSilva, CFA - ROTH Senior Research Analyst
12:30pm - 1:25pm - Lunch
12:45pm - 1:15pm - Presentation - Portfolio Allocation in a Connected yet Divided Global Landscape by JC O'Hara, CAIA, CMT - ROTH Chief Technical Strategist

1:30pm - 3:40pm - 1-on-1 / Small Group Meetings

Participating Companies & Sectors (As of 06/12/2025 – subject to change)
ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) - Technology & Media
Allot Ltd. (ALLT) - Technology & Media
Ameresco, Inc. (AMRC) - Sustainability
American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC) - Sustainability
Angel Studios (PRIVATE) - Technology & Media
Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) - Technology & Media
Arbe Robotics Ltd. (ARBE) - Technology & Media
Arq, Inc. (ARQ) - Sustainability
Array Technologies, Inc. (ARRY) - Sustainability
Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR) - Technology & Media
Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD) - Sustainability
Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (BWMN) - Engineering & Construction
Byrna Technologies, Inc. (BYRN) - Consumer
Cadiz, Inc. (CDZI) - Sustainability
Canadian Solar (CSIQ) - Sustainability
CECO Environmental Corp. (CECO) - Sustainability
Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT) - Technology & Media
CEVA Inc. (CEVA) - Technology & Media
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) - Sustainability
Cognyte Software Ltd. (CGNT) - Technology & Media
CPI Card Group Inc. (PMTS) - Financial Technology
Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) - Technology & Media
CSG Systems International, Inc. (CSGS) - Technology & Media
D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) - Technology & Media
Drilling Tools International Corporation (DTI) - Energy (Oil & Gas)
Electrovaya Inc. (ELVA) - Sustainability
Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NRGV) - Sustainability
EnerSys (ENS) - Sustainability
Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) - Sustainability
EVgo Inc. (EVGO) - Sustainability
EZCORP, Inc. (EZPW) - Technology & Media
FingerMotion, Inc. (FNGR) - Technology & Media
First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) - Sustainability
FTC Solar, Inc. (FTCI) - Sustainability
Gambling.com Group Limited (GAMB) - Technology & Media
Genius Sports Limited (GENI) - Technology & Media
GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) - Consumer
Green Plains, Inc. (GPRE) - Sustainability
HealWell AI Inc. (TSX:AIDX) - Technology & Media
Hudson Technologies, Inc. (HDSN) - Sustainability
indie Semiconductor, Inc. (INDI) - Technology & Media
Innventure, Inc. (INV) - Sustainability
InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC) - Technology & Media
IREN (IREN) - Technology & Media
KITS Eye Care Ltd.  (TSX:KITS) - Consumer
Lakeland Industries, Inc. (LAKE) - Sustainability
Magnachip Semiconductor Corp. (MX) - Technology & Media
Marti Technologies, Inc. (MRT) - Technology & Media
Nextracker Inc. (NXT) - Sustainability
Niagen Bioscience, Inc. (NAGE) - Consumer
Odysight.ai Inc. (ODYS) - Technology & Media
Opera Limited (OPRA) - Technology & Media
Ormat Technologies, Inc. (ORA) - Sustainability
Perpetua Resources Corp. (PPTA) - Metals & Mining
Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) - Sustainability
Powell Industries, Inc. (POWL) - Sustainability
Quantinuum (PRIVATE) - Technology & Media
RedCloud Holdings (RCT) - Technology & Media
Redwire Corporation (RDW) - Technology & Media
Rezolve AI Limited (RZLV) - Technology & Media
Rimini Street, Inc.  (RMNI) - Technology & Media
Riot Platforms, Inc. (RIOT) - Technology & Media
Roth Quantitative Survey Group (QSG) - QSG Research
Sandisk Corporation (SNDK) - Technology & Media
Shimmick Corporation (SHIM) - Sustainability
Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (SHLS) - Sustainability
Sivers Semiconductors AB (OM:SIVE) - Technology & Media
SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG) - Sustainability
SoundThinking, Inc. (SSTI) - Technology & Media
Sunrun Inc. (RUN) - Sustainability
Tecogen Inc (TGEN) - Sustainability
TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) - Technology & Media
Terra Innovatum / GSR III Acq. Corp. (GSRT) - Sustainability
The Elmet Group (PRIVATE) - Sustainability
USA Rare Earth, Inc. (USAR) - Technology & Media
W&T Offshore, Inc. (WTI) - Energy (Oil & Gas)
Willdan Group, Inc. (WLDN) - Sustainability

B2I DIGITAL, Inc. is a marketing sponsor of the 15th Annual Roth London Conference. Company Profiles by b2i

Thank you to the event sponsors:

Lowenstein Sandler LLP
The Blueshirt Group
B2I DIGITAL, Inc.
InvestorBrandNetwork

NGO Sustainability
PV Tech Research


For more information and how to register, please visit: www.roth.com/london2025


The conference is intended for qualified investors, companies, service providers, and members of the media/press related to ROTH.

About ROTH:
ROTH is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving growth companies and their investors. Our full-service platform provides capital raising, high impact equity research, macroeconomics, sales and trading, technical insights, derivatives strategies, M&A advisory, and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, ROTH is a privately held, employee-owned organization and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information on Roth, please visit www.roth.com.

Investor Contact
ROTH
Isabel Mattson-Pain
Managing Director, Chief Marketing Officer
imattson-pain@roth.com | 949.720.7117

Media Contact
IBN
Austin, Texas
www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com
512.354.7000 Office
Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com


