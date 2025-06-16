Tier One Partners Launches New Websites for Clients 24M, CAP Index, and Sona Energy Solutions

Three New Sites Deliver Streamlined Design and Strategic Positioning to Elevate Brand Presence and Market Leadership

BOSTON and CHICAGO, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tier One Partners , a women-owned, full-service integrated marketing agency, today announced the launch of three new websites for clients 24M Technologies , CAP Index , and Sona Energy Solutions .

The new sites were created by Tier One’s award-winning Content Studio, a go-to resource for brands seeking a one-stop shop for their content and digital marketing needs. Our talented team of copywriters, editors, digital marketers, and graphic and UX/UI designers bring the storytelling instincts of powerhouse publishers to create digital touchpoints that inform, engage, and convert.

The websites are scalable platforms designed to evolve with our clients’ businesses. Built for performance and clarity, they guide users towards conversation while delivering content that educates, earns trust, and supports long-term brand authority. Details of the projects include:

24M (Website copywriting and design) : 24M answers the world’s need for affordable energy storage by offering a revolutionary battery manufacturing and product design technology set enabled by the 24M SemiSolid and Unit Cell manufacturing platform. The company sought to refresh its brand and digital presence to match the scale of its innovation. Tier One delivered a modern brand identity and digital platform that spotlight 24M’s technologies, streamline user journeys, and drive meaningful engagement across audiences.

: 24M answers the world’s need for affordable energy storage by offering a revolutionary battery manufacturing and product design technology set enabled by the 24M SemiSolid and Unit Cell manufacturing platform. The company sought to refresh its brand and digital presence to match the scale of its innovation. Tier One delivered a modern brand identity and digital platform that spotlight 24M’s technologies, streamline user journeys, and drive meaningful engagement across audiences. CAP Index (Website copywriting and design, new logo design) : CAP Index is the trusted leader in crime risk analytics for businesses and government agencies in the U.S., U.K., Mexico, and Canada. The company partnered with Tier One to update CAP’s logo and visual identity, better reflecting its leadership in crime-risk intelligence. Tier One also redesigned the website with a simplified site structure and optimized the user journeys to boost engagement and transform the site into a powerful lead generation tool.

: CAP Index is the trusted leader in crime risk analytics for businesses and government agencies in the U.S., U.K., Mexico, and Canada. The company partnered with Tier One to update CAP’s logo and visual identity, better reflecting its leadership in crime-risk intelligence. Tier One also redesigned the website with a simplified site structure and optimized the user journeys to boost engagement and transform the site into a powerful lead generation tool. Sona Energy Solutions (Website design): Sona provides custom energy solutions for organizations by upgrading existing systems and adding clean energy infrastructure. The company sought a lead-generation website that clearly communicated its value proposition. Tier One delivered a polished digital experience featuring intuitive navigation and prominent calls-to-action, strategically guiding users towards Sona’s offerings with clear next steps.



"Our Content Studio’s goal with every website project is to create a digital experience that’s as beautiful and brand-aligned as it is strategic,” said Ashley Tate, Senior Vice President, Content, at Tier One. “Each of these sites showcases the client’s unique identity and is crafted to guide visitors, generate leads, and help drive business growth.”

About Tier One

Now in our 22nd year, Tier One Partners is a women-owned full-service integrated marketing agency offering PR, content, and digital marketing services. We work with innovators in B2B and B2C AI and other disruptive technologies, digital healthcare, financial services, energy tech, and manufacturing to develop award-winning creative, data-driven strategies that propel them to industry leader status. From day one, we’re committed to earning our clients’ trust, sharing their vision, and embedding their purpose into everything we do. One team, advancing one mission. To learn more, visit wearetierone.com .

