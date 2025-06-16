CE calls for concerted effort to ensure stability of employment

MACAU, June 16 - The Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai, stressed stability of employment for residents remains a top priority of the Government’s policy agenda. He expressed confidence that the policy could be effectively implemented with concerted effort from all sectors of society.

Mr Sam made the remarks to reporters on Sunday (15 June) after attending the Ceremony for the Conferment of Honorary Degree 2025 for the University of Macau.

The Government has formed an “employment promotion coordination taskforce” to integrate cross-departmental resources, and comprehensively advance employment security for local residents.

The Chief Executive stated that the Government prioritised an employment-stabilisation policy, and closely monitored Macao’s employment landscape and trends. Recognising public concerns amid economic shifts and the upcoming graduation season, the Government has formed the “employment promotion coordination taskforce”, led by the Secretary for Economy and Finance, Mr Tai Kin Ip, to coordinate cross-policy-area efforts. The Government has also resolved to prioritise hiring local residents for public projects and services, provided they were qualified, capable, and willing to take up the roles.

Mr Sam called on local enterprises, particularly large corporations, to uphold social responsibility, and jointly foster a healthy employment market to ensure priority is given to local residents.

When asked to comment on incidents at recent concert events, Mr Sam noted that the “concert economy” was part of the Government’s “1+4” economic diversification strategy, under the “tourism+” initiative. While such events drive tourism and generate economic benefits, the Government has taken strict action against illegal activities, including ticket-price ‘scalping’, with law enforcement and labour authorities investigating cases, and prosecuting any offenders.

In addition, Mr Sam said that adjustments this year to the Wealth Partaking Scheme – an initiative that was launched over a decade ago – were made after extensive public consultation and internal review.

Key considerations in adjusting the Wealth Partaking Scheme 2025 have included: 1. broad societal consensus for reform; 2. ensuring sustainability of social welfare policies to safeguard vulnerable groups; 3. that social welfare policies exhibit coordination and uniformity, and align with the Non-Mandatory Central Provident Fund system’s eligibility criteria; and 4. the Government taking reference from best practice in public policy in other jurisdictions.

The Chief Executive also talked about employees affected by “satellite casino” arrangements. The Government has announced detailed follow-up measures. There were approximately 5,600 local employees affected. Of these, 4,800 were directly employed by gaming concessionaires and would retain employment as overseen by the Government. The remaining 800, hired by satellite-casino operators, would be reassigned within parent companies under the terms of the Labour Relations Law. Gaming concessionaires have pledged support if satellite-casino operators face difficulty in reassigning workers.

The Government will strictly enforce legal obligations of relevant gaming concessionaires through the Labour Affairs Bureau, and support business-environment improvements in affected areas, via the Economic and Technological Development Bureau.

The closure of satellite casinos would have a limited impact on local gross domestic product, said Mr Sam. He emphasised the move aimed to ensure the lawful and healthy development of the gaming industry.