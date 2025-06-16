XRP price: Massive sell-off forces holders to flock to EarnMining for stable income

Houston, Texas, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

After experiencing a short-term price plunge, the XRP market has set off a wave of risk aversion. As XRP fell below the key resistance level of $2.11, as many as $7.6 million in long positions were liquidated, and investors quickly sought new stable income channels. More and more holders turned to the EarnMining cloud mining platform to use its stable daily income system to achieve a passive income strategy that hedges risks.







XRP fell below the support level, and the market fell into short-term chaos



According to on-chain data, the price of XRP has fallen sharply from the resistance level of $2.30 to $2.11, and triggered a position imbalance of more than 182% in 24 hours, triggering a chain reaction in the market. Large-scale liquidations occurred on multiple derivatives trading platforms, and long traders suffered heavy losses. Although the price is temporarily stable above the support level of $2.08 to $2.10, technical indicators have fully entered the "oversold" area, and the short-term trend is unclear.



Investors turn to passive income channels, EarnMining users surge



Against the backdrop of volatile markets, many XRP holders choose to hold their coins and wait and see, but more and more users are turning to more stable ways to increase their assets. The number of newly registered users on the EarnMining cloud mining platform hit a record high in the past 48 hours, making it a popular choice for investors to transform into a passive income model.



How does EarnMining help users hedge risks?



Downward market, stable income source: Regardless of whether the price of the currency rises or falls, the contract income is settled according to the computing power to ensure continuous inflow of funds.



Automated operating system: No need to wait and see, set stop loss and take profit, etc., just buy the contract with one click to start automatic mining.



Legal and compliant background: The platform was established in the UK in 2018 and is protected by regulation. It currently has more than 6 million users.



Multi-currency support: Users can use mainstream assets such as XRP, USDT, BTC, ETH, DOGE, etc. to participate in mining contracts.



How to join EarnMining?



In just four simple steps, you can easily start the passive income mode:



1. Register an account



Visit the EarnMining official website, quickly create an account, and immediately unlock a $15 exclusive newbie bonus.



2. Choose a mining plan



Choose the appropriate cloud mining contract according to your budget and profit goals, which is flexible and efficient.



3. Start mining



Once the contract is activated, the system will run automatically, and the powerful computing equipment will continue to generate income for you.



4. Daily income is credited to the account



The platform automatically settles and distributes mining income every day, and the funds are transparent and can be withdrawn at any time.



The following chart illustrates the potential rewards you can achieve:



[New User Experience Contract]: Investment amount: $100, total net profit: $100 + $6.



[Avalon-Miner-A15Pro]: Investment amount: $500, total net profit: $500 + $30.



[HNS-Miner-HS3]: Investment amount: $3,000, total net profit: $3,000 + $585.



[WhatsMiner-M60]: Investment amount: $5,000, total net profit: $5,000 + $1,350.



[Bitcoin-Miner-S19-Pro]: Investment amount: $10,000, total net profit: $10,000 + $4,350.



[ANTSPACE-MD5]: Investment amount: $50,000, total net profit: $50,000 + $32,000.



After purchasing a contract, the income will be automatically credited to your account the next day. When the account balance reaches $100, you can choose to withdraw to your digital currency wallet, or continue to purchase contracts to get more income.



What is cloud mining?



Cloud mining is a form of cryptocurrency mining that allows individuals to participate in mining without owning or managing physical mining hardware. In traditional cryptocurrency mining, miners use specialized equipment such as ASIC miners or GPUs to solve complex math problems, verify transactions, and receive cryptocurrency rewards. However, cloud mining provides a more convenient and economical alternative. Cloud mining is carried out through mining contracts provided by cloud mining service providers.



Current technical analysis:



Although the RSI shows that XRP is in a severely oversold state and there is a possibility of a technical rebound in the short term, market uncertainty remains high. On mainstream exchanges, XRP's weekly Fibonacci support level is still around $2.11, and a strong rebound signal has not yet formed. This has prompted more holders to exit risk exposure and turn to a more sustainable income path.



Summary:



EarnMining is a new asset value-added service-through intelligent computing power leasing, it turns uncertain market fluctuations into daily visible passive income. Join EarnMining now and start your own intelligent mining income journey.



Official APP: https://earnmining.com/download/



Official website: https://earnmining.com/







Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for reference only and should not be considered an investment invitation, nor does it constitute any form of investment, financial or trading advice. Mining and staking cryptocurrencies carry certain risks and may result in financial losses. Before investing and trading in cryptocurrencies or securities, please ensure that you fully understand the relevant information and consult a professional financial advisor.



info at earnmining.com

Legal Disclaimer:

