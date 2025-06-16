Archi-Builders Home Renovation NYC Brings Luxury Home Transformations to Brooklyn and Manhattan

Alson Bibaj, CEO - Archi-Builders Home Renovation NYC

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Archi-Builders Home Renovation NYC , a premier design and build general contractor, is setting a new benchmark for luxury home renovation and brownstone restoration across New York City. Specializing in full-scale custom renovations, extensions, and historical restorations, the company has become a trusted name in neighborhoods like Park Slope, Brooklyn Heights, Clinton Hill, and Carroll Gardens.With deep roots in NYC’s architectural heritage, the firm blends classic craftsmanship with modern construction practices. From transforming aging brownstones into timeless residences to executing large-scale gut renovations and energy-efficient upgrades, Archi-Builders offers a seamless, design-to-build experience that minimizes client stress and maximizes satisfaction.The company has experienced steady growth over the past decade, largely due to its local-first approach and strong emphasis on client collaboration. By providing both architectural design and construction services in-house, Archi-Builders eliminates common renovation pitfalls such as miscommunication between designers and builders. Homeowners benefit from a streamlined workflow, accurate timelines, and cost transparency.“We believe in building more than just homes—we build trust, longevity, and spaces that enhance our clients' lives,” said Alson Bibaj, CEO and Founder. “My background in architecture and management enables our team to merge vision with execution. Every project we take on is treated with the highest level of precision and care.”Recent Project Highlights:- A full brownstone restoration in Park Slope, featuring façade restoration, custom woodwork, and radiant heating upgrades.- A multi-level rear extension and floor rebuild in Brooklyn Heights, delivering both charm and energy efficiency.- A complete gut renovation of a Boerum Hill townhouse, where Archi-Builders transformed a dilapidated property into a functional and modern family home.Clients frequently praise the company’s communication, craftsmanship, and attention to detail. In online reviews, Archi-Builders Home Renovation NYC is often referred to as a “lifesaver” for homeowners tackling complex, time-sensitive renovation projects.“Our clients come to us for more than construction—they come to us for peace of mind,” added Bibaj. “They want a general contractor they can trust in a city where renovation projects can often feel overwhelming. We take that responsibility seriously.”Archi-Builders Home Renovation NYC maintains a five-star reputation across Google, Yelp, Houzz, and the Better Business Bureau. Their licensed and insured team also provides comprehensive on-site consultations, 3D design previews, and full permit and inspection coordination.About Archi-Builders Home Renovation NYCBased in Brooklyn, Archi-Builders Home Renovation NYC offers premium design-build services throughout Brooklyn and Manhattan. With a specialty in brownstone restoration, luxury home renovation, and structural extensions, the firm serves homeowners seeking high-end construction with transparency and professionalism. The company’s leadership combines decades of field experience, a deep understanding of NYC building codes, and a passion for architectural preservation.Contact:

