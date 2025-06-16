XRP News: Vaultro Finance Presale on XRP ledger Rockets Past 56% in Record Time, as XRP Investor Rush to Buy into an on-chain S&P 500

SINGAPORE, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaultro Finance today announced that its $VLT token presale has surged past 56% of its total allocation, marking yet another milestone in the project’s breakthrough run. This rapid advance arrives just hours after crossing the 50% mark and underscores mounting investor conviction in Vaultro’s vision of bringing index-style investing on-chain via the XRP Ledger.





The broader XRP market is fueling the frenzy. XRP is trading comfortably above 2.50 XRP, driven by renewed institutional inflows and growing optimism around regulatory developments and ETF approvals. A Bitget analyst recently projected XRP could reach as high as 5 USD by year-end, citing rising corporate allocations and sustained market confidence economictimes.indiatimes.com . Meanwhile, at the XRP APEX summit in Singapore, Ripple’s CEO suggested XRP could capture 14 % of SWIFT transaction volume over the next five years, a vote of faith in XRPL’s potential crypto.news .

At the core of this ecosystem is the VLT token itself. VLT grants the exclusive right to design and launch new tokenized funds tailored to any market theme. Token holders also participate in governance votes on fund listings, fee structures, and the protocol roadmap. Staking VLT not only delivers yield to long-term supporters but also strengthens network security and liquidity. Ownership further unlocks reduced fees when minting, burning, or rebalancing fund positions, making advanced portfolio management both efficient and cost effective.

Adding to the urgency, Vaultro Finance has confirmed that VLT will list at a 30% premium to the current presale rate. Contributors who secure VLT at one XRP for eight VLT today will find their tokens trading at one XRP for 6.15 VLT upon listing. This guaranteed upside is driving both retail and institutional investors to lock in allocations before broader demand pushes the listing price even higher.

The $VLT presale remains open but is advancing toward its hardcap at breakneck speed. Interested participants must hold an XRP-native wallet and set up a VLT trust line, The minimum contribution is 200 XRP, and allocations can be secured now at https://sale.vaultro.finance/

