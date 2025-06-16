Reitar Logtech Proposes to Issue Bitcoin "RBTC" Pegged Token and Plans to Apply for "RHKD" Hong Kong's Stablecoin License

Building an Intelligent Warehousing Financial Ecosystem to Promote Digital Development of the Logistics Industry

HONG KONG, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reitar Logtech (NASDAQ: RITR) (the “Company”, and together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”) has officially launched a Bitcoin acquisition program of up to US$1.5 billion (approximately HKD 11.77 billion), which will be paid for with the Company’s ordinary shares. According to the Bitcoin reserve strategy, the Group is planning to issue a digital token — "RBTC" — pegged to Bitcoin as the underlying asset. The Company expects this token to be fully supported by 100% Bitcoin reserves, achieving a 1:1 Bitcoin exchange rate. Clients can exchange "RBTC" using Hong Kong dollars or US dollars and can pay for storage rent, value-added services, Warehouse as a Service (WaaS) and related service fees at discounted rates in all smart warehouses under the Reitar Logtech Group, further promoting the digitalization, intelligence, and transparency of the warehousing payment process and facilitating the upgrade of smart logistics.

Meanwhile, in line with the HKSAR Government’s passage of the Stablecoin bill on 21 May, which will be implemented on 1 August, the Company is actively studying the relevant regulatory details and plans to apply for a Hong Kong stablecoin issuer license after the legislation comes into effect, launching its own stablecoin "RHKD." This stablecoin will mainly be used for payments and settlements in cross-border e-commerce, logistics, and supply chains. Through blockchain, all transactions can be recorded on-chain, facilitating the auditing and tracking of fund flows and goods flows, and can incorporate smart contracts to automatically handle payment scenarios such as "cash on delivery," comprehensively enhancing capital efficiency and promoting internal transactions of goods within warehouses. This enables the smart warehouse network within Reitar to not only possess traditional storage functions but also become a center for goods transactions. Additionally, the "RHKD" stablecoin can seamlessly connect with various digital payment platforms and supply chain financial products, providing greater flexibility and convenience for businesses and clients, aiding in the digital upgrade of the industry.

The Company will uphold the principles of compliance, innovation, and professionalism, actively cooperating with regulatory requirements, and partnering with industry stakeholders to build an intelligent, transparent, and efficient logistics financial ecosystem, promoting high-quality development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and the Asian supply chain.

About Reitar Logtech

Reitar Logtech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: RITR) went public on the NASDAQ in 2024 and is the first comprehensive industry solution provider in Asia focused on "Property + Logistics Technology" (PLT). As an industry pioneer in innovation, the group is committed to the full life cycle management of logistics assets and technology empowerment, building an integrated platform covering investment development, operational management, and digital transformation. Reitar drives innovation through "asset value enhancement" and "technology application," effectively achieving synergistic growth in clients' asset operational efficiency and economic benefits while promoting the efficient allocation and cross-industry integration of logistics industry resources.

