The Mercantile On Main & The Duke at Sibley Square: Premier Event Space in the Heart of The Rochester International Jazz Festival 2025

Rochester, NY, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Mercantile On Main, a premier food court and event space in Rochester, NY, is thrilled to announce its prime position for 2025’s Rochester International Jazz Festival.



Located in the Sibley Building, a historical icon to Rochesterians, the Rochester International Jazz Festival at The Mercantile On Main takes place in the venue’s newly renovated event, wedding, and intimate performance space, The Duke, and is a featured destination for all 9 nights (18 shows) of this incredible event. The Duke has also been chosen as one of the festival’s bespoke Club Pass venues, with tickets available at the door for $30 on a limited basis.



“It’s one of the world’s leading jazz festivals – and the place to experience June 20-28, 2025, all genres of creative improvised music,” said a spokesperson for the festival. “Explore the unique musical sounds from many countries, highlighting international artists’ take on the only truly American art form—jazz. Our European-style format makes it easy to navigate. Park once and walk to and from all 18 venues.”



With 18 Stages, 1,750 Artists, and 285+ Shows over 9 days, the Rochester International Jazz Festival brings the joy of music to Rochester, New York, and the opportunity to see legendary performers, familiar favorites, rising stars, and new discoveries in an immersive, memorable festival experience.



Some of this year’s Jazz Fest events include:



Club Pass Shows: Boasting 171 shows at 10 venues, the festival’s signature Club Pass Series features all styles of jazz by a collection of legends and familiar favorites to rising stars.



Ticketed Headliners: From Smokey Robinson and JLCO with Wynton Marsalis to The Wood Brothers and Thundercat, the festival’s ticketed headliners offer reserved seats to top industry names, along with access to mouthwatering food and beverages. Free Headliner Shows: Whether rain or shine, the opening shows start at 7 pm and feature a selection of unmissable international acts, such as Jesus Molina, Los Lonely Boys, and Lettuce, while offering access to a delicious array of food and beverages.



Jazz Workshops: Available for students of all ages, the Rochester Jazz Festival’s free series of five structured jazz workshops provide an unmissable opportunity for music enthusiasts to play, meet, and learn from professional jazz musicians performing at the festival.



Late Night Jam Sessions: Starting at 10:30 pm until late and with no cover, as well as a selection of food and drinks available, the festival’s late night jam sessions are led on Fridays and Saturdays by Ryan Johnson and Escape Terrain and Sunday thru Thursday by Bob Sneider.



When the festival is over, The Mercantile On Main offers a stunning location for exquisite weddings and extraordinary events. The unique space has recently installed a new pizza shop in Rochester, NY, called Red Zone Pizza, offering a variety of mouthwatering slices. Other additions include Seasons’ Noodle, which delivers authentic Chinese cuisine, and Rooteins, serving a range of delicious soups and salads.



Whether visiting this year’s International Jazz Festival or seeking the perfect location for a special occasion, this premier event and wedding venue in Rochester NY provides an unforgettable destination.



About The Mercantile On Main



The Mercantile On Main is a premier food court and event space in Rochester, NY, inside the Sibley Building, a Rochesterian historical icon. Going beyond simply offering breakfast, lunch, and dinner, the urban eatery has quickly become Rochester’s newest and most unique event hub, catering to a diverse range of events for every occasion.



To learn more about The Mercantile On Main and its prime position for 2025’s Rochester International Jazz Festival, please visit the website at https://merconmain.com/



Mercantile on Main 240 E Main St Rochester NY 14604 United States +1 585 736 7430 https://merconmain.com/

