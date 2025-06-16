Opus One Gold Obtains 8.96 g/t Gold Over 5.2 m From 165 to 170.2 m Followed By 2.91 g/t Au Over 9.9 m From 179.2 to 189.1m From Hole No-25-14, at 200 Vertical Meters on Its Zone 1 Gold Discovery, Noyell Project and Appoints a New Director

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

MONTREAL, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opus One Gold Corp (TSX-V: OOR) (the “Company” or “Opus One”) is pleased to announce that drill hole NO-25-14 from the winter drilling program on its 100% owned Noyell project near the town of Matagami, Abitibi, Québec, Canada, returned 8.96g/t Au over 5.2 m from 165 to 170.2 m. The mineralized interval represents a true width of approximately 4.2 m within the Zone 1 structure. This hole returned a second interval grading 2.91 g/t Au over 9.9 m (true width of 8 m) from 179.2 to 189.1 m. These intervals represent the core of the near surface high grade portion of Zone 1.

Hole NO-25-15a (hole NO-25-15 was abandoned due to technical difficulties), was drilled to test the depth extension of Zone 1 at a vertical depth of 525 m some 100 m to the west of NO-25-08a (previously reported). This hole returned 1.73 g/t Au over 3.0 m from 536 to 539 m (true width of 2.4 m). Although this interval appears to be low grade, Zone 1 is still strong and continues at depth.

Hole NO-25-16 was drilled 100 m to the west of the previous one. It returned 1.61 g/t Au over 2 m from 511 to 513 m. Zone 1 is clearly present and extends at depth in that sector as well.

2025 Drill hole location and parameters to date are as follows:





2025 WINTER DRILLING RESULTS TO DATE





More assay results are expected soon.

We are pleased to welcome the Honorable Christian Paradis, who joins Opus One's Board of Directors as an independent director. His extensive experience as Minister of Natural Resources at the federal government and as a businessman will provide a strategic asset for the company's future

Louis Morin, Opus One CEO commented: Hole NO-25-14, returned spectacular intervals in the near surface portion of Zone 1. These results are significant for the future of the project. Holes NO-25-15a and 16 are important as well. Both holes intersected Zone 1 at a depth of at least 500 m vertically. If we take into consideration the results from Hole BO-25-13 (published recently), Zone 1 extends from surface down to the 550 m meter level and possibly beyond and it still delivers spectacular results. It is with pleasure we are joining Mr. Christian Paradis to our board. He has extensive knowledge about the mining industry, and he demonstrated enthusiasm about joining our board when he found out about our Noyell flagship gold project.

Sample preparation, analysis and QAQC program

All core recovered is NQ size. All samples are described, labelled, cut (diamond saw) and bagged at Technominex’ facilities in Rouyn-Noranda. Samples are then shipped to AGAT certified Laboratory in Val D’or for preparation. Sample pulps are then shipped to various AGAT laboratories in Canada for analysis. Samples are assayed for gold using by Fire Assay (50g), with ICP-OES Finish. All samples equal or above 10 g/t Au are submitted to ore grade gravimetric finish.

Opus One’s QAQC program consists of one control sample inserted, at Technominex’ facility, after 9 regular samples. Control samples consist of a certified blank and various gold grades certified material.

OPUS ONE Resources Inc.

Opus One Resources Inc. is a mining exploration company focused on discovering high quality gold and base metals deposits within strategically located properties in proven mining camps, close to existing mines in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, north-western Quebec and north-eastern Ontario - one of the most prolific gold mining areas in the world. Opus One holds assets in the Val-d'Or and Matagami mineral districts.

An independent qualified person, Pierre O’Dowd P.Geo, has verified and approved the data disclosed, including sampling, analytical, and test data underlying the information or opinions contained in the written disclosure as required by section 3.1 and 3.2 of NI43-101.

2025 Drill hole location and parameters to date 2025 WINTER DRILLING RESULTS TO DATE Project Noyell Geology Longitudinal Section - Metal Factor Noyell Project - Zone 1

