A. Duie Pyle Expands Northeast Footprint with New LTL Facility in West Virginia

The premier transportation provider strengthens its LTL services in the state, creating new job opportunities and improving service coverage in the region

WEST CHESTER, Pa., June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A. Duie Pyle (Pyle), a premier, 101-year-old family-owned and operated provider of asset and non-asset-based supply chain solutions, today announces the opening of a new less-than-truckload (LTL) service facility in Bridgeport, W.Va. This marks the company’s fifth facility opening this year and 33rd service center, an indication of its continued commitment to improving customer service offerings and operational efficiency across the Northeast.

Located at 6399 Saltwell Road, Bridgeport, W.Va. 26330, the new facility spans 3.3 acres and features 24 LTL service center doors. This strategic location offers customers enhanced access to Pyle’s comprehensive suite of supply chain solutions and strengthens the company’s presence in West Virginia through direct service coverage, eliminating potential delays and complications associated with dependence on interline carriers. Through this location, Pyle has full control of all West Virginia shipments from end-to-end, ensuring faster, more reliable transit times and improved consistency and quality of service for customers across the region.

“The Bridgeport facility is an important addition to our growing network, as it gives us the ability to service West Virginia with increased capacity and flexibility,” said John Luciani, COO of LTL Solutions at Pyle. “We are constantly looking for ways to meet and exceed the evolving needs of our customers. This facility not only improves our ability to provide more seamless, customized and efficient solutions but also creates valuable job opportunities in the local community.”

This expansion underscores Pyle’s ongoing dedication to creating growth opportunities for both its employees and the communities it serves. As Pyle continues to grow its footprint, it remains focused on delivering exceptional service, further solidifying its long-standing reputation as a trusted supply chain partner.

About A. Duie Pyle

A. Duie Pyle is a premier provider of asset and non-asset-based supply chain solutions offering a full range of integrated transportation and distribution services including LTL, Contract Dedicated, Warehousing, and Brokerage Solutions. Headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania, Pyle has been family-owned and operated since 1924 and remains committed to its core values of integrity, service first and empathy. With a focus on delivering exceptional customer service and supporting the growth and success of its employees, A. Duie Pyle continues to lead the way in the logistics industry.

