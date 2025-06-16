Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO tells its story in the States

Quality, tradition and authenticity at the centre of a cross-media communication that aims to involve different stakeholders through different activities

CARPEGNA, PESARO - URBINO, ITALY, June 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO, the cured raw ham of European gastronomic tradition, continues the promotion of its quality brand in the States with an extensive, multimedia communication plan.Even for the 2025-2026 period, the campaign “THE EU GEM HAM: PROSCIUTTO DI CARPEGNA PDO”, desired by the Consorzio di Tutela and co-financed by the European Union, promises to tell the story of this excellent product through many touchpoints capable of reaching a diversified audience of interlocutors in new and engaging ways each time.Recently online on the campaign's YouTube channel is the institutional video “Discover the gem of European hams” ( https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y2_AV74jsC0 ) that explores, through the words of Marco Pulici, vice-president of the Consortium Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO and Angelo Macchia, professional pork butcher, the peculiarities that make Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO a real gem in the panorama of quality European charcuterie: the territory in the green heart of central Italy and the traditional production method with the typical pepper and paprika-based puttying phase that contributes to the uniqueness of Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO, recognised for its softness and aromatic fragrance.Five more short videos are also available on the project's YouTube page, to which more will be added during the year and which will also be visible at: www.instagram.com/consorzio_carpegna/ In addition, the mobilisation of influencers and content creators called upon to create reels and video-recipes showing the use of Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO in different contexts, from more formal ones such as a dinner to more casual ones such as an outdoor lunch or snack, continues. Thanks to the EU Gem Ham kit: a super-equipped picnic backpack supplied to over fifty influencers, this cured meat has become the protagonist of many tasty recipes that can be easily prepared in a short time. Many more are planned in the coming months, thanks to the involvement of a further 56 Instagrammers specialising in food and lifestyle areas.Radio, one of the most pervasive media in the United States, will be the traditional media platform chosen by the Carpegna promotion campaign to connect with the right audience at the right time, particularly when consumers are out and about and willing to make purchases: four weeks of radio spots broadcast on major TV stations are planned.Events in the area, including exclusive dinners and trade fairs, will also play a strategic role, especially in intercepting journalists and the press, but also Ho.Re.Ca operators, distributors and importers with whom to build and consolidate valuable relationships."The States are an extremely important destination market for us, in which, for several years now, we have been investing many resources with the objective, even before increasing sales, of transmitting and making people understand the true value of our Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO, which is the result of a thousand-year old history, an uncontaminated territory, and meticulous and tracked production” comments Marco Pulici, vice president of the Consorzio Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO.All initiatives organised within the project “THE EU GEM HAM: PROSCIUTTO DI CARPEGNA PDO” can be found on the official project website www.gemham.eu and Instagram @consorzio_carpegna.

