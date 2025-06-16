Empty Capsules Market Set for US$4.2B by 2029 — What Should Pharma and Nutraceutical Leaders Know?

Delray Beach, FL, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global empty capsules market is entering a pivotal phase—set to grow from US$3.1 billion in 2024 to US$4.2 billion by 2029, driven by evolving drug delivery technologies, booming nutraceutical demand, and capacity expansion across Asia and North America. The projected 6.3% CAGR isn’t just a number—it’s a clear signal to C-level executives, formulation teams and supply chain leaders that capsules are shaping the future of dose delivery.

Why Are Empty Capsules Central to Pharma and Nutraceutical Innovation?

Unlike tablets or liquids, empty pill capsules market allow flexibility in formulation and faster time-to-market. They're cost-effective, patient-friendly, and ideal for both solid and semi-solid ingredients. Whether it’s delivering probiotics, herbal extracts, or precision-formulated APIs, empty medicine capsules offer a scalable solution trusted across global markets.

Empty hard capsules dominate due to their rigidity, uniformity, and adaptability to automated filling equipment. These are widely favoured in the formulation of antibiotics, cardiovascular drugs, and personalized therapies.

Meanwhile, gelatin capsule formats, made from animal-derived collagen, remain the industry standard for many applications. However, rising consumer demand for plant-based alternatives has also accelerated innovation in HPMC and pullulan-based non-gelatin capsules.

Strategic Moves from Capsule Leaders: Lonza, ACG, and Roquette’s QUALICAPS

Global leaders are investing heavily to meet soaring demand:

Capsugel (Lonza) has pushed the envelope with Capsugel Enprotect—a coating-free capsule for targeted intestinal delivery, ideal for peptides and RNA-based therapeutics.

ACG, based in India, recently invested USD 100 million to build Asia’s largest capsule manufacturing plant in Sambhaji Nagar, Maharashtra—capable of producing 240 billion capsules annually. Their focus on automation, sustainability, and local job creation is redefining scale in capsule production.

QUALICAPS, now part of Roquette Frères, has expanded its manufacturing footprint across Japan, Europe, the US, and Brazil. Their offerings range from hard gelatin capsule formats to high-precision two-piece shells, serving pharmaceutical, OTC, and dietary markets with agility.

These investments aren’t just about volume—they’re about resilience, quality, and compliance with rising global standards.

Capsule Size and Flexibility: What Makes Size 00 and 000 So Important?

In B2B pharmaceutical supply chains, sizing isn’t cosmetic—it’s functional. The size 00 capsule is among the most common formats used in the pharmaceutical and supplement industries, holding approximately 400–500 mg of powdered material. The larger size 000 capsule accommodates higher-dose formulations—particularly in sports nutrition, immune supplements, and anti-inflammatory blends.

Procurement and R&D teams across CMOs, CDMOs, and brand owners must align on capsule sizing early in the formulation cycle to reduce waste, optimize equipment, and ensure faster product launch timelines.

Challenges Facing the Capsule Industry: Raw Material Volatility and Regulatory Shifts

The rise in demand for collagen-based wellness products has put pressure on gelatin supply. With collagen projected to grow at 8.25% CAGR—more than double that of gelatin (3.3%)—many producers of gelatin capsules are facing raw material shortages and cost inflation.

To mitigate risk, some capsule manufacturers are pivoting toward capsule shells made from plant-based polymers. These materials offer better global acceptance (Kosher/Halal certification) and enable new positioning for brands targeting vegetarians, vegans, or clean-label markets.

Additionally, regulatory scrutiny around cross-contamination, heavy metal limits, and bioavailability testing is forcing capsule producers to innovate faster while keeping production costs in check.

Global Expansion: Why Asia Pacific and North America Are Leading Markets

Geographically, North America continues to lead due to mature pharma ecosystems, OTC product diversity, and growing consumer awareness around supplements. The region’s aging population is also a key factor, fueling demand for easily swallowable and precisely dosed medications.

Meanwhile, Asia Pacific is the growth engine. Countries like India, China, South Korea, and Vietnam are witnessing an influx of manufacturing investments due to:

Favorable tax structures

Lower labor and energy costs

Easier regulatory pathways

Access to large domestic markets

As pharma companies face pipeline challenges and margin pressures, many are outsourcing capsule production to contract manufacturers in these regions. This shift supports scale, cost-efficiency, and faster turnaround without compromising GMP compliance.

FAQs Shaping Industry Conversations:

1. What are the differences between hard gel capsule and softgel formulations in drug delivery?

Hard gel capsules are typically two-piece shells filled with dry powders or pellets, offering flexibility for custom formulations. Softgels are one-piece capsules suited for oils and liquid actives, providing fast absorption but less formulation versatility.

2. Why is there a shift from gelatin to plant-based capsule shells in nutraceuticals?

The shift is driven by rising demand for vegetarian, vegan, Halal, and Kosher-certified options, along with cleaner labels and broader consumer acceptance globally.

3. How do size 000 capsules enable higher dosage flexibility for supplement brands?

Size 000 capsules have the highest volume capacity among standard capsule sizes, allowing supplement brands to deliver higher doses in fewer units—improving compliance and reducing packaging costs.

4. Why are empty hard capsules preferred by contract manufacturers and global brands alike?

Empty hard capsules offer scalable production, easy encapsulation of diverse ingredients, faster turnaround, and compatibility with automated filling lines—making them ideal for efficiency and flexibility.

