Refined Grape Seed Oil Market anticipated to surpass US$806.164 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.83%

The refined grape seed oil market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.83% from US$607.213 million in 2025 to US$806.164 million by 2030.

The refined grape seed oil market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.83% from US$607.213 million in 2025 to US$806.164 million by 2030.” — Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the refined grape seed oil market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.83% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$806.164 million by 2030.The Refined Grape Seed Oil Market has seen a significant rise in demand as consumers shift towards healthier and more sustainable cooking options. With the absence of any mention of the ongoing pandemic, the market has been able to thrive and expand, catering to the growing health-conscious population.This growth can be attributed to the increasing awareness about the numerous health benefits of grape seed oil, such as its high antioxidant content and ability to lower cholesterol levels.The market is also being driven by the rising demand for natural and organic products, as consumers become more conscious of the ingredients in their food and the impact on the environment. Refined grape seed oil, with its minimal processing and use of natural ingredients, has emerged as a popular choice among health-conscious individuals and chefs alike.Furthermore, the absence of any mention of the pandemic in the marketing and promotion of refined grape seed oil has allowed the market to focus solely on its benefits and quality, without any distractions. This has resulted in a more positive and stable growth trajectory for the industry, with companies investing in research and development to improve the quality and variety of their products.As the world slowly recovers from the pandemic, the Refined Grape Seed Oil Market is expected to continue its upward trend, catering to the growing demand for healthier and more sustainable cooking options. With its numerous health benefits and increasing popularity, the market is set to witness even greater growth in the coming years.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/refined-grape-seed-oil-market As a part of the report, the major players operating in the refined grape seed oil market that have been covered are Gustav Heess Oleochemische Erzeugnisse GmbH, Salute Santé, Henan Province Kunhua Biological Technology Co., Ltd., Alvinesa Natural Ingredients, VedaOils, Tampieri Group, Borges Mediterranean Group, Pietro Coricelli, Jinyuone, Food & Vine, Inc., Oleificio Salvadori Srl,, among others.The market analytics report segments the refined grape seed oil market as follows:By Application• Food And Beverage Industry• Cosmetics• Healthcare And Supplements• OthersBy Source Of Extraction• Conventional• OrganicBy Distribution Channel• Wholesale Retailers• Offline• OnlineBy Geography• North Americao United Stateso Canadao Mexico• South Americao Brazilo Argentinao Others• Europeo United Kingdomo Germanyo Franceo Spaino Others• Middle East and Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Others• Asia Pacifico Chinao Japano Indiao South Koreao Taiwano OthersCompanies Profiled:• Gustav Heess Oleochemische Erzeugnisse GmbH• Salute Santé• Henan Province Kunhua Biological Technology Co., Ltd.• Alvinesa Natural Ingredients• VedaOils• Tampieri Group• Borges Mediterranean Group• Pietro Coricelli• Jinyuone• Food & Vine, Inc.• Oleificio Salvadori Srl• Costa d'Oro• F.J. Sánchez S.A.U.• Green GoldReasons for Buying this Report:-• Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, other sub-segments.• Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.• Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.• Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decision to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.• Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.What do Businesses use our Reports for?Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital Investment Decisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive IntelligenceReport Coverage:• Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030• Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis• Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis• Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries• Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)Explore More Reports:• Table Grape Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/table-grape-market • Dried Apricots Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/dried-apricots-market • Dried Grapes Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/dried-grapes-market • Dried Figs Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/dried-figs-market • Global Dried Fruit Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-dried-fruit-market About UsKnowledge Sourcing Intelligence (KSI) is a market research and intelligence provider that uses a combination of quantitative and qualitative researchtechniques to deliver comprehensive, in-depth insights to clients. Our approach to market research is centered around the concept of 'Knowledge Sourcing' - the process of gathering data and insights from multiple sources to create a comprehensive and well-rounded picture of the market. KSI's core services include market intelligence, competitive intelligence, customer intelligence, and product intelligence. KSI's approach to market research is designed to help clients make informed decisions, identify opportunities, and gain a better understanding of their target markets. By using a combination of primary and secondary research techniques, we provide clients with detailed insights into current market trends, customer profiles, competitor analysis, and product performance. KSI's market research and intelligence services enable clients to make informed decisions, develop strategic plans, and identify areas of opportunity.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.