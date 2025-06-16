Bitcoin Solaris Enters Final Weeks of Presale with Mobile Mining, 100,000 TPS, and $20 Launch Price Ahead





TALLINN, Estonia, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The countdown has begun. Bitcoin Solaris (BTC-S), a next-generation blockchain project engineered for speed, fairness, and global accessibility, is now in Phase 8 of its presale, with just under seven weeks remaining before the final launch.

Priced at $8 in the current round and set to debut at $20, the presale presents investors with a potential 150% return before the token even hits exchanges. Backed by more than 11,500 participants and over $4.5M already raised, Bitcoin Solaris is generating significant momentum as it prepares to deliver a more accessible and inclusive approach to blockchain participation.

Bitcoin Solaris: Engineered for the Next Generation of Wealth

Here’s what makes Bitcoin Solaris a standout:

Dual-Layer Architecture: Combines a SHA-256 Proof-of-Work base with a Delegated Proof-of-Stake Solaris Layer for scalability and decentralization.



Validator Rotation: 21 validators rotate every 24 hours to maintain fairness.







Up to 100,000 TPS: Transactions finalize in just 2 seconds.



Rust-based smart contracts: Powerful, secure, and ready for cross-chain execution.



Energy Efficient: Uses 99.95% less energy than Bitcoin.



BTC-S is battle-tested. Audits by Cyberscope and Freshcoins confirm its security and performance benchmarks, giving investors added confidence.

Mobile Mining: Your Device, Your Income

Through the exciting release of the upcoming Solaris Nova App, anyone with a smartphone, laptop, or standard PC can mine BTC-S. It’s a true shift in how mining works:

Accessible from anywhere



Dynamic power scoring for fairness



No rigs, no barriers



To estimate what your device could earn, check the official mining calculator . It’s the first time mining feels this democratic.

The Blockchain Revolution Just Went Mobile Explore BTC-S Now

Tokenomics That Actually Reward Participation

Most projects claim fairness. Bitcoin Solaris backs it with a real structure. Its tokenomics reflect the same 21 million fixed-supply model as Bitcoin, but with smarter allocation:

66.66% for mining over 90 years



20% for presale



5% for liquidity pools



2% for ecosystem development



2% for community rewards



2% for staking rewards



2% for marketing



0.33% for the team and advisors



This ensures most of the supply goes to users, not insiders, making it one of the most user-forward tokenomics models in the industry.

Where It’s Going: Highlights from the Roadmap





Unlike slow-to-ship competitors, Bitcoin Solaris has a locked roadmap focused on rapid progress:

Q3 2026: Full mainnet release with DPoS validators and mobile mining



Q4 2026: Integration of the Mining Power Marketplace



2027+: Focus on quantum-resistant upgrades, layer-2 solutions, and institutional utility



From governance to scalability, every step is built for global growth.

Crypto Voices Are Getting Louder

The hype isn’t isolated. Influencers are calling it early:

2Bit Crypto broke down how Bitcoin Solaris overcomes Bitcoin’s limitations and makes mining fair again.



broke down how Bitcoin Solaris overcomes Bitcoin’s limitations and makes mining fair again. Ben Crypto praised BTC-S as one of the few projects that could scale while still preserving decentralization and value generation for holders.



With voices like these behind it, BTC-S is gaining the traction early Bitcoin once had, only faster.

The Presale That’s Turning Heads

We’re now deep into Phase 7 of the presale:

Current price: $8



Next phase: $9



Launch price: $20



233% return potential



Over 11,500 participants



More than $4.5M raised



Less than 7 weeks remaining





This is being called one of the shortest and most explosive presales in recent memory. Bitcoin Solaris is proving that timing and tech are finally on the side of the everyday investor.

Final Verdict: You Missed Bitcoin at $10 Don’t Miss This

Bitcoin Solaris isn’t just the next project. It’s a second chance. With mobile mining, 100,000 TPS, and a fair launch model, it’s positioned to democratize wealth in a way Bitcoin never could.

If you watched history unfold and wished you were there earlier, this is it. Don’t just invest. This time, participate.



For more information on Bitcoin Solaris:

Website: https://www.bitcoinsolaris.com/

Telegram: https://t.me/Bitcoinsolaris

X: https://x.com/BitcoinSolaris

Media Contact:

Xander Levine

press@bitcoinsolaris.com

Press Kit: Available upon request

