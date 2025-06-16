Shiplify and Trinity Logistics Honored with 2025 Top Supply Chain Project Award

Shiplify and Trinity Logistics have been recognized by Supply & Demand Chain Executive as an outstanding transportation and logistics case study

ATLANTA, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shiplify , the primary accessorial revenue identifier for carriers, shippers and third-party logistics (3PL) providers, has been recognized by Supply & Demand Chain Executive (S&DCE) for their partnership with Trinity Logistics (Trinity) as a Top Supply Chain Project. This award recognizes innovative projects that improve and optimize the supply chain.

Trinity Logistics, a leading 3PL provider, partnered with Shiplify through their TMS provider, Banyan Technology, to enhance visibility into its supply chain operations and reduce billing inefficiencies. The partnership has revolutionized the supply chain industry by creating a more efficient and transparent process for carriers, shippers and 3PL providers. Through Shiplify's platform, Trinity has been able to accurately identify accessorial charges and minimize delays in payment for their carriers.

"With Shiplify's real-time accessorial data solutions, Trinity has achieved a 24% reduction in billing discrepancies, improving efficiency and enhancing customer satisfaction," said North Winship, President, Shiplify. "Being recognized as a Top Supply Chain Project is an amazing honor and a clear testament to Shiplify's role in shaping the future of supply chain technology."

Shiplify’s AI-powered geospatial location data provides real-time tracking and reporting of accessorial charges incurred during the shipping process. This improved transparency not only reduces unexpected costs and billing hassles but also fosters stronger relationships with carriers. With Shiplify, users experience greater clarity, seamless communication and fewer surprise costs.

"We were introduced to Shiplify through our TMS provider, Banyan Technology, and immediately began to see amazing benefits,” said Curt Kouts, Director of LTL, Trinity Logistics. "From a seamless integration into our existing technology, to a significant cut in billing errors and accessorial fees, Shiplify has been a game changer for our operations. We’ve seen strengthened partnerships with carriers and improved supply chain efficiency as well.”

Transparency and efficient communication are crucial for successful partnerships between shippers and carriers. As a revolutionary platform, Shiplify streamlines the transportation management process for both sides.

To learn more about the S&DCE Top Supply Chain Project awards, visit https://www.sdcexec.com/awards/top-supply-chain-projects .

To learn more about working with Shiplify, visit shiplify.com.

About Shiplify

Shiplify provides accurate, real-time access to location data, aiding in the identification of LTL accessorials such as residential, limited access and lift-gate requirements. By aligning carriers, shippers and 3PLs, Shiplify increases transparency and eliminates the headaches associated with these fees. Shiplify’s various API endpoints cater to different technology needs and use cases, ensuring seamless data integration. Connect to Shiplify and streamline your shipping operations today.

Media Contact:

Tyler Thornton

LeadCoverage

tyler@leadcoverage.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.