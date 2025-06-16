Osmol Therapeutics E.U. Patent Allowance for Novel Therapy Targeting Chemotherapy-induced Neuropathy

NEW HAVEN, Conn., June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osmol Therapeutics, a privately held clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing preventative treatments for chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN) and chemotherapy-induced cognitive impairment (CICI), today announced that the European Patent Office (EPO) has allowed its European Union (EU) patent (exclusively licensed from Yale University) for Osmol’s lead program, OSM-0205. Osmol is completing a financing to initiate a Phase 1 study to advance OSM-0205 into clinical development for the treatment of CIPN and CICI, and plans to initiate Phase 2 studies the second half of 2026.

The patent, which is granted in the United States and China for the development and commercialization of any form of lithium (IV, oral or other forms) used to treat CIPN and CICI, has now been allowed in the EU. In addition, a provisional patent has been filed to expand OSM-0205’s potential beyond taxanes, including neuropathy and cognitive impairment caused by emerging antibody drug conjugates (ADC’s) with potent microtubule-based payloads (MMAE’s). These ADC’s are known to cause significant neuropathy in patients and in many cases limit the dose and/or duration of the ADC treatment.

“This allowance builds on the strong foundation for the development and commercialization established for OSM-0205 with the potential to address some of the most challenging and debilitating effects of chemotherapy that impact cancer patients worldwide,” said Bob Linke, MBA, President and CEO of Osmol Therapeutics.

“Patients undergoing chemotherapy deserve therapies that not only fight cancer but also protect them from the toxicities that impact daily life,” said Barbara Ehrlich, PhD, Professor of Pharmacology at Yale University and Osmol’s Scientific Founder. “Securing this patent represents a significant milestone that validates our science and strengthens our ability to deliver meaningful innovation to cancer patients.”

About OSM-0205

Osmol’s lead therapeutic candidate, OSM-0205, is based on the research of Barbara Ehrlich, PhD, in neuronal calcium sensor-1 (NCS1) at Yale School of Medicine, which is designed to prevent the off-target calcium surge caused by taxanes and potentially other chemotherapy treatments and ADC’s associated with peripheral nerve damage. Data from non-clinical studies conducted by Osmol show that pre-treatment with OSM-0205 prevents the pathologic damage caused by these chemotherapy agents.

About Osmol Therapeutics

Osmol Therapeutics is a privately held, clinical stage biopharma company focused on developing a treatment to prevent neuropathy and cognitive impairment caused by many chemotherapy and ADC treatments. The technology is based on the ground-breaking work of Barbara Ehrlich, PhD, Professor of Pharmacology, Yale School of Medicine, and Chief Scientific Advisor, Osmol Therapeutics. The company’s lead indication will be for the prevention of CIPN related to taxane treatment. As an example of the extent of this condition, up to 80% of taxane-treated patients with breast cancer have been reported to experience CIPN. Up to 50% of these patients have their taxane dose modified potentially impacting their cancer treatment. For more information, please visit https://osmoltherapeutics.com/.

