Stop Breaches Before They Happen CloudIBN’s VAPT Services Safeguard US Businesses from Cyber Threats

MAIMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CloudIBN is empowering U.S. businesses with cutting-edge VAPT Services that strengthen digital defences and ensure a proactive security posture. Trusted for its expertise in cloud and cybersecurity, CloudIBN helps organizations uncover and address vulnerabilities before they can be exploited—minimizing risk, ensuring compliance, and enhancing overall resilience. With a focus on precision, speed, and actionable insights, CloudIBN’s VAPT solutions give businesses the confidence to operate securely in an increasingly complex IT environment.The Stakes Have Never Been HigherIn 2024 alone, U.S. businesses experienced a surge in cyberattacks, with data breaches costing organizations an average of $4.45 million per incident. From healthcare and fintech to e-commerce and SaaS providers, no industry is immune.CloudIBN’s VA & PT Services are positioned as a front-line defense, giving businesses critical insight into their cybersecurity posture. By uncovering weak spots before threat actors do, organizations can prioritize remediation efforts, meet compliance mandates, and protect sensitive data from compromise.What Are VA & PT Services?Vulnerability Assessment and Penetration Testing (VA&PT), often grouped as VA & PT Services, is a comprehensive security practice involving two key components:1. Vulnerability Assessment (VA): This process involves scanning systems to identify known vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and outdated software that could be exploited.2. Penetration Testing (PT): This is a simulated cyberattack carried out by ethical hackers to test how far a malicious actor could go if the vulnerabilities were exploited.Together, VA&PT provides a powerful, end-to-end view of an organization’s security risks, both internal and external.Ready to secure your infrastructure before attackers make their move? Schedule a FREE VAPT consultation with CloudIBN today: https://www.cloudibn.com/contact/ Why Do Leading Enterprises Choose CloudIBN for VA & PT Services?With over two decades of IT expertise, CloudIBN brings unmatched experience, agility, and depth to its cybersecurity offerings. What sets CloudIBN apart in delivering VA & PT Services is:1. Certified Ethical Hackers (CEH) and CREST-accredited professionals with real-world breach experience.2. A deep understanding of multi-cloud, hybrid, and on-prem infrastructure risks.3. Industry-specific testing frameworks for healthcare (HIPAA), finance (GLBA, PCI-DSS), and SaaS environments.4. Comprehensive reports with executive summaries, CVSS-based risk ratings, and actionable remediation strategies.CloudIBN’s VA & PT AUDIT Services go a step further by aligning penetration testing outcomes with industry regulatory standards, helping organizations meet compliance and audit readiness goals faster.“We don’t just point out problems. We solve them,” says Ajay Mehta, CEO of CloudIBN. “Our goal is to make security proactive, not reactive. That starts with robust VAPT testing that reflects the real-world tactics of today’s adversaries.”Key Features of CloudIBN’s VAPT Program1. Automated + Manual Testing: Combines powerful scanning tools with human expertise to ensure no stone is left unturned.2. Internal and External Testing: Covers everything from external attack vectors to insider threats and misconfigurations.3. Remediation Guidance: Every engagement includes detailed fixes, prioritized by risk, business impact, and compliance urgency.4. Compliance-Centric Approach: Supports SOC 2, ISO 27001, HIPAA, and GDPR readiness with traceable reports and documentation.Want to understand your risk exposure in real-time? Request a VA & PT AUDIT Services demo from CloudIBN: https://www.cloudibn.com/lp/pr-vapt-services-in-usa/ How It Works: Simple, Scalable, Secure1. Discovery & ScopingCloudIBN works with your team to understand your digital environment, business processes, and compliance requirements.2. Assessment & TestingEthical hackers simulate attacks using industry frameworks such as OWASP Top 10, SANS 25, and MITRE ATT&CK. Testing may include web apps, networks, APIs, endpoints, and cloud workloads.3. Reporting & ActionYou receive a full vulnerability report and executive dashboard, with recommended actions prioritized by risk and business relevance.4. Retesting & ValidationAfter remediation, CloudIBN conducts a retest to verify fixes and ensure your defences are ready for real-world threats.Security gaps don’t wait to be discovered, they’re exploited. CloudIBN’s VAPT Audit Services equip businesses with the tools, expertise, and insights needed to identify and eliminate vulnerabilities before attackers strike. With a tailored approach rooted in real-world threat intelligence, regulatory alignment, and deep technical know-how, CloudIBN ensures organizations can strengthen their defences with confidence. Whether you're preparing for a compliance audit or aiming to enhance your overall security posture, CloudIBN stands ready as a trusted partner in your cybersecurity journey. About CloudIBNFounded in 1999, CloudIBN is an ISO 27001:2013, ISO 9001:2015 certified IT and Cybersecurity services provider. As a Microsoft Cloud Managed Services Partner, IBN specializes in VAPT, SIEM-SOAR consulting and deployment, cloud security, and compliance consulting. With a team of experienced lead auditors and cybersecurity specialists, IBN is committed to securing digital infrastructures worldwide

