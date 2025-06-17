CallMyDoctor.ae Launches 24/7 Pediatrician at Home Service in Dubai for Immediate Child Care

DHA-Certified Pediatricians Now Available Around the Clock for Home Visits Across Dubai, Offering Vaccinations, Routine Checkups, Illness Care & More.

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CallMyDoctor.ae, a leading home healthcare provider in Dubai, is proud to announce the launch of its “ Pediatrician at Home Dubai ” service, a round-the-clock pediatric care solution delivered at the patient’s home. This innovative service deploys Dubai Health Authority (DHA)-certified pediatricians to households 24/7, ensuring that children receive prompt, professional medical care without the stress of clinic visits. Parents in Dubai can now access pediatricians on call for everything from urgent fever treatment to routine wellness exams, all in the comfort of home.The Pediatrician at Home service is designed to make pediatric healthcare convenient, safe, and personalized for families. Whether it’s a late-night illness or a scheduled developmental checkup, Call My Doctor’s team of licensed pediatric specialists arrives equipped to provide comprehensive care on-site. By eliminating travel and waiting room times, the service offers a trustworthy at-home alternative that keeps children calm in their familiar environment while receiving expert medical attention.Comprehensive Pediatric Care Delivered to Your DoorstepCallMyDoctor’s pediatric doctor at home service encompasses a wide range of medical needs for infants, children, and adolescents. The 24/7 availability means parents can swiftly address health concerns at any hour. Key pediatric services offered through home visits include:Vaccinations and Immunizations: Convenient at-home administration of childhood vaccines and flu shots, following strict safety protocols.Routine Checkups & Growth Monitoring: Regular wellness examinations, developmental screenings, and nutrition assessments to track your child’s milestones and health progress.Illness and Urgent Care: On-call treatment for common childhood ailments such as fevers, colds, coughs, flu symptoms, ear infections, rashes, and minor injuries, with rapid response times (often arriving within 30–45 minutes of booking).Chronic Condition Management: Ongoing at-home care plans for conditions like asthma or allergies, reducing hospital visits while ensuring proper management and follow-ups.Post-Discharge Support: Pediatric nursing and medical care for children recovering after hospital stays or surgeries, including medication management and vitals monitoring to ensure a smooth recovery at home.“We are dedicated to making pediatric healthcare accessible and stress-free for Dubai families,” said a spokesperson for CallMyDoctor.ae. “Our Pediatrician at Home service brings DHA-certified pediatricians right to your doorstep, so parents can skip the hospital queues and children can be treated in the comfort of their own home. Whether it’s a midnight high fever or a routine developmental checkup, our on-call pediatric team provides reliable, child-friendly care whenever and wherever it’s needed.” With pediatricians on call in Dubai 24/7, the new service underscores Call My Doctor’s commitment to convenience, quality, and trust in home healthcare. Each visiting pediatrician is fully licensed by DHA and highly experienced, ensuring that young patients receive the same standard of care they would at a top clinic. The home visits also prioritize hygiene and safety – minimizing exposure to other sick patients – and allow for personalized one-on-one attention in a relaxed setting. Parents can actively participate in the appointment, consulting with the doctor on care instructions and preventive health tips tailored to their child.A Trusted Partner in Home Healthcare for ChildrenThe launch of Pediatrician at Home Dubai solidifies CallMyDoctor.ae’s reputation as a trusted home healthcare provider in the UAE. By integrating pediatric house calls into its roster of services, the company is responding to the growing demand among parents for on-demand, high-quality medical care at home. This service aligns with Dubai’s vision for smart, patient-centric healthcare, offering families a modern solution that marries medical expertise with convenience.For more information about the Pediatrician at Home Dubai service or to book a home visit with a pediatrician, parents can visit the Call My Doctor website or call the 24/7 hotline. With this new service, CallMyDoctor.ae invites families across Dubai to experience a new era of pediatric care—one that is just a phone call away, any time of day or night.About Call My Doctor Call My Doctor is a 24/7 home healthcare provider based in Dubai , UAE, offering a broad range of medical services delivered right to patients’ doorsteps. From doctor-on-call urgent care visits and pediatrician at home services to lab tests at home, physiotherapy, and home nursing care, Call My Doctor is committed to providing convenient, high-quality healthcare. All medical professionals at Call My Doctor are DHA-licensed and dedicated to patient-centered care, ensuring that individuals and families receive expert treatment with compassion and efficiency. By blending modern medical expertise with at-home comfort, Call My Doctor has become a trusted name in bringing healthcare to homes across Dubai.Media ContactCall My DoctorWebsite: https://callmydoctor.ae/ Email: info@callmydoctor.aePhone: +971 4 549 0700Address: AB Center, Sheikh Zayed Road, Al Barsha 1, Dubai, UAE

