True North Security Group Sponsors YRPA Memorial Golf Tournament, Helping Raise Over $20,000 for Charity

True North Security Group helped raise $20,000 as the Dinner Sponsor of the YRPA Memorial Golf Tournament. The funds will support local charity organizations.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- True North Security Group , a leading security systems installation provider serving the Toronto area, proudly sponsored the annual York Regional Police Association (YRPA) Memorial Golf Tournament.This year's annual tournament, organized by York Regional Police Association, raised over $20,000 in funds for Community Living Central York and YRPA Benevolent Fund. As the Dinner Sponsor, True North Security Group contributed to the event’s success and helped the organization set a new fundraising milestone."We're excited about the result and thankful to all 150 participants who joined the tournament this year,” said Serge Bond, Chief Revenue Officer at TNSG, commenting on the matter. “The turnout and record fundraising show what’s possible with honest, open, and dedicated community involvement."This year’s donations of $15,000 for Community Living Central York and $5,000 for the YRPA Benevolent Fund will benefit the local community and YRPA members and families affected by injury or loss.“The generosity of players, sponsors, and the community shows the impact we can make when we work together,” said Mike Buchanan, Acting President of YRPA and Chair of the Golf Committee. “We are deeply grateful for your generous donation,” added Andrew Fagan, the CEO of Community Living Central York.True North Security Group plans to continue supporting local events that give back to the community and strengthen public safety partnerships.About the TournamentThe YRPA Memorial Golf Tournament is a charity event organized by the York Regional Police Association since 2016. Over the years the tournament has received support from dozens of local businesses, partners and organizations, raising vital funds for a variety of local causes.About the BeneficiariesCommunity Living Central York is a regional charity with a diverse set of programs for individuals with developmental disabilities that includes literacy, supported living, and employment programs.YRPA’s Benevolent Fund provides ongoing support to members affected by injury, illness, or death, and to the families of those who have lost loved ones.About TNSGTrue North Security Group is a security systems installation provider, headquartered in Vaughan. The company provides comprehensive security support for businesses, industrial facilities and residential areas.With over 10 years in the industry and 2,600+ successful projects, TNSG is positioned to be a primary partner for Ontario-based businesses in need of enhanced security measures, including CCTV, access control, 24/7 video monitoring and network infrastructure.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.