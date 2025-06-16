One Year in Detention: Heads of United Nations agencies and INGOs renew demand for release of staff detained in northern Yemen

This week marks one year since dozens of personnel from the United Nations, non-governmental and civil society organizations, and diplomatic missions were arbitrarily detained by the Houthi de facto authorities in northern Yemen. Others have been detained since as far back as 2021. Today, we reiterate our urgent demand for their immediate and unconditional release.

As of today, 23 personnel from the UN and five international non-governmental organizations (INGOs) remain arbitrarily detained. Tragically, one UN staff member and another from Save the Children have died in detention. Others have lost loved ones while being held, denied the chance to attend their funerals or say goodbye.

Our arbitrarily detained colleagues have spent at least 365 days - and for some, over 1000 days – isolated from their families, children, husbands, and wives, in flagrant breach of international law. The toll of this detention is also weighing heavily on their families, who continue to endure the unbearable pain of absence and uncertainty as they face another Eid without their loved one.

Nothing can justify their ordeal. They were doing their jobs, helping people in desperate need: people without food, shelter, or adequate healthcare.

Yemen remains one of the world's worst humanitarian crises with more than 19 million people in need of humanitarian assistance, many of whom rely on it for survival. A safe and enabling environment for humanitarian operations, including the release of detained personnel, is essential to maintaining and restoring assistance to those in need. Humanitarian workers should never be targeted or detained while carrying out their mandates to serve the people of Yemen.

The prolonged detention of our colleagues has had a chilling effect across the international community, undermining support for Yemen and hindering humanitarian response. It has also undermined mediation efforts for lasting peace.

We acknowledge the release of one UN and two NGO personnel and the recent release of an Embassy staff member. We call on the de facto authorities to deliver on their previous commitments, including those made to the Director-General of the World Health Organization during his mission to Sana'a in December 2024.

The UN and INGOs will continue to work through all possible channels to secure the safe and immediate release of those arbitrarily detained.

Signatories: