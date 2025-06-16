RobosizeME’s Financial Reconciliation Suite Now Available on Oracle Cloud Marketplace

Financial Reconciliation Suite Available on Oracle Cloud Marketplace

RobosizeME’s solution automatically secures correct commission payments, reducing revenue leakage and eliminating manual processing.

Our mission is to eliminate the invisible revenue drain caused by overlooked discrepancies in OTA commissions. We’re giving hotels a smart and scalable way to enforce financial accuracy,” — Stephen Burke, CEO of RobosizeME

PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC, June 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RobosizeME, a leading provider of AI-enabled process automations tailored to the hospitality industry and an Oracle partner, today announced that their Financial Reconciliation Suite is available on Oracle Cloud Marketplace , and integrates with OPERA Cloud via the Oracle Hospitality Integration Platform (OHIP). Oracle Cloud Marketplace is a centralized repository of enterprise applications offered by Oracle and Oracle partners.The Financial Reconciliation Suite enables daily extraction and analysis of OTA reservations after guest check-out. By analyzing the travel agent profile, reservation rate code, and status, the system determines commission eligibility and calculates amounts owed. On a weekly basis, it retrieves commission reports from OTA extranets and reconciles them against PMS data, flagging discrepancies in reservation details such as length of stay, status, and revenue.Oracle Cloud Marketplace is a one-stop shop for Oracle customers seeking trusted business applications and services that offer unique solutions.“Our mission is to eliminate the invisible revenue drain caused by overlooked discrepancies in OTA commissions. By collaborating with Oracle, we’re giving hotels a smart and scalable way to enforce financial accuracy,” said Stephen Burke, CEO of RobosizeME. “RobosizeME’s participation in Oracle Cloud Marketplace further extends our commitment to the Oracle community and enables customers to easily reap the benefits of the Financial Reconciliation Suite. We look forward to leveraging the power of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure to help us achieve our business goals.”RobosizeME’s Financial Reconciliation Suite is part of its broader portfolio of automation tools built specifically for hospitality operations. Designed for scalability and ease of deployment, the suite reflects RobosizeME’s broader commitment to automation efficiency in hospitality. It builds on their expanding suite of automation tools aimed at simplifying back-office processes and elevating financial operations for hotel clients worldwide.About RobosizeMERobosizeME is a leading provider of AI-enabled process automation solutions tailored to the global hotel industry. By combining digital workers with deep expertise in hotel APIs, RPA, IPA and AI development, RobosizeME streamlines reservation, finance, distribution and front office critical workflows for hospitality groups—helping them operate with greater speed, accuracy and efficiency. Backed by advanced security certifications (ISO 27001, GDPR, PCI-DSS), RobosizeME’s industry-specific automation solutions maintain the highest levels of data protection, compliance and data sovereignty. Trusted by renowned hotel companies such as Design Hotels, The Dorchester Collection, GHA, Kempinski, Loews Hotels, Louvre Hotels Group, Radisson Hotel Group, and more, RobosizeME continues to set the standard for secure, specialized automation at scale in the hospitality sector. For more information visit www.robosize.me About Oracle’s Partner ProgramOracle’s partner program helps Oracle and its partners drive joint customer success and business momentum. The newly enhanced program provides partners with choice and flexibility, offering several program pathways and a robust range of foundational benefits spanning training and enablement, go-to-market collaboration, technical accelerators, and success support. To learn more, visit https://www.oracle.com/partner/ TrademarkOracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company—ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

