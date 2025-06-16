RYVYL Appoints Industry Veteran Brett Moyer to Its Board of Directors

SAN DIEGO, CA, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RYVYL Inc. (NASDAQ: RVYL) ("RYVYL” or the "Company"), a leading innovator of payment transaction solutions leveraging electronic payment technology, has appointed industry veteran Brett Moyer as an independent member of its board of directors, effective immediately.

“I’m delighted to welcome Brett Moyer to our board,” said RYVYL Co-founder and Chairman Ben Errez. “Brett’s experience in building companies and proven expertise in scaling and licensing technology platforms will be instrumental as we focus on our next phase of growth opportunities. We look forward to his insights and leadership as we continue advancing our technology and expanding into new markets.”

Moyer said, “I’m excited to join the RYVYL board during this transitional phase in the company’s history. I look forward to collaborating with my fellow directors and the management team to help shape strategy and support execution as the company pursues multiple growth opportunities in a dynamic industry, including pursuing a legacy vertical market in North America and expanding its blockchain applications and crypto capabilities.”

Brett Moyer is currently chief financial officer of Datavault AI, a leader in AI-driven data experience, valuation and monetization. He was founding member of WiSA Technologies and served as president, CEO, and director from August 2010 until December 2024, when the company acquired Data Vault Holdings’ assets and expanded its operations as Datavault AI. Previously, he was president and CEO of Focus Enhancements and held leadership roles at Zenith Electronics earlier in his career. Mr. Moyer has served on the boards of Alliant International University since 2016 and previously for HotChalk, Inc. and NeoMagic Corporation. He holds a BA in Economics from Beloit College and an MBA from Thunderbird School of Global Management.

On June 10, 2025, David Montoya resigned from his position on the board of directors. The total number of directors remains at five.

About RYVYL

RYVYL Inc. (NASDAQ: RVYL) was born from a passion for empowering a new way to conduct business-to-business, consumer-to-business, and peer-to-peer payment transactions around the globe. By leveraging electronic payment technology for diverse international markets, RYVYL is a leading innovator of payment transaction solutions reinventing the future of financial transactions. Since its founding as GreenBox POS in 2017 in San Diego, RYVYL has developed applications enabling an end-to-end suite of turnkey financial products with enhanced security and data privacy, world-class identity theft protection, and rapid speed to settlement. As a result, the platform can log immense volumes of immutable transactional records at the speed of the internet for first-tier partners, merchants, and consumers around the globe. www.ryvyl.com

