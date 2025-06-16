Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,163 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,000 in the last 365 days.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Declares Common Stock Dividend of $0.47 for the Second Quarter of 2025

CHICAGO, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ: REFI), a commercial mortgage real estate investment trust, announced that its board of directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.47 per share for the second quarter of 2025. The regular quarterly dividend, which equates to an annualized rate of $1.88 per common share, is payable on July 15, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 30, 2025.

About Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc.
Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ: REFI) is a market-leading commercial mortgage REIT utilizing significant real estate, credit and cannabis expertise to originate senior secured loans primarily to state-licensed cannabis operators in limited-license states in the United States. REFI is part of the Chicago Atlantic platform, which has offices in Chicago, Miami, New York, and London and has closed over $2.7 billion in credit and equity investments to date.

Contact:
Tripp Sullivan
SCR Partners
IR@REFI.reit


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Declares Common Stock Dividend of $0.47 for the Second Quarter of 2025

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Real Estate & Property Management ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more