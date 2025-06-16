Submit Release
Ocular Therapeutix™ to Participate in Clinical Trials at the Summit (CTS) 2025

BEDFORD, Mass., June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL, “Ocular”), a fully-integrated biopharmaceutical company committed to redefining the retina experience, today announced participation at Clinical Trials at the Summit 2025, taking place on June 21, 2025, in Las Vegas, NV.

Clinical Trials at the Summit (CTS) 2025 Presentation Details:

  • Company Presentation: Ocular Therapeutix
    Session: Diamond Sponsor Talks
    Presentation Date/Time: Friday, June 20, 2025, 7:55 – 8:05 PM PT
    Presenter: Sanjay Nayak, MBBS, PhD, Chief Strategy Officer
  • Presentation Title: Sustained-Release Axitinib Hydrogel (OTX-TKI) for Wet AMD: US Phase 1 Study Results
    Session: Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors in Clinical Trials
    Presentation Date/Time: Saturday, June 21, 2025, 9:05 – 9:09 AM PT
    Presenter: Patricio G. Schlottmann, MD
  • Presentation Title: SOL-1 and SOL-R: Pivotal Phase 3 Trials Evaluating OTX-TKI for Wet AMD
    Session: Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors in Clinical Trials
    Presentation Date/Time: Saturday, June 21, 2025, 9:09 – 9:13 AM PT
    Presenter: Andrea Gibson, PhD, Senior Vice President, Medical Collaborations
  • Presentation Title: Safety and Efficacy of OTX-TKI for Diabetic Retinopathy: HELIOS Phase 1 Study
    Session: Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors in Clinical Trials
    Presentation Date/Time: Saturday, June 21, 2025, 9:25 – 9:29 AM PT
    Presenter: Dilsher S. Dhoot, MD
  • Panel Title: SOL Program Unpacked: Exploring OTX-TKI’s Potential with Trial Experts
    Panel Date/Time: Saturday, June 21, 2025, 9:47 – 10:17 AM PT
    Moderators: Anat Loewenstein, MD, MHA & Daniel F. Martin, MD
  • Panel Title: Designing Pivotal Trials Aligned with Evolving Regulatory Guidance
    Panel Date/Time: Saturday, June 21, 2025, 12:45 – 1:05 PM PT
    Panelist: Peter K. Kaiser, MD, Chief Development Officer
  • Panel Title: Shifting the Landscape: Can Innovation Truly Change the Paradigm?
    Panel Date/Time: Saturday, June 21, 2025, 5:25 – 5:45 PM PT
    Moderator: Peter K. Kaiser, MD, Chief Development Officer

Exact presentation times may be subject to change.

About Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.
Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a fully-integrated biopharmaceutical company committed to redefining the retina experience. AXPAXLI™ (also known as OTX-TKI), Ocular’s investigational product candidate for retinal disease, is an axitinib intravitreal hydrogel based on its ELUTYX™ proprietary bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. AXPAXLI is currently in Phase 3 clinical trials for wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD).

Ocular’s pipeline also leverages the ELUTYX technology in its commercial product DEXTENZA®, an FDA-approved corticosteroid for the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery in adults and pediatric patients and ocular itching associated with allergic conjunctivitis in adults and pediatric patients aged two years or older, and in its investigational product candidate PAXTRAVA™ (also known as OTX-TIC), which is a travoprost intracameral hydrogel that is currently in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

The Ocular Therapeutix logo and DEXTENZA® are registered trademarks of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. AXPAXLI™, PAXTRAVA™, ELUTYX™, and Ocular Therapeutix™ are trademarks of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.

Investors & Media
Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.
Bill Slattery
Vice President, Investor Relations
bslattery@ocutx.com


