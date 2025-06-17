Computed Tomography Market Size to Reach USD 12.34 Billion by 2030 – Mordor Intelligence

Global Computed Tomography Market Size & Drivers | Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The market is expected to grow from USD 9.17 billion in 2025 to USD 12.34 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.12% during the forecast period. The global computed tomography market continues to see stable expansion, largely due to the increasing burden of chronic illnesses and the corresponding need for advanced imaging techniques. Hospitals and diagnostic centers are adopting CT systems to meet the growing demand for early and accurate diagnosis, particularly in oncology, cardiology, and neurology. Technological improvements are making CT machines more efficient and patient-friendly, helping medical professionals make quicker decisions.United States: High Adoption Supported by Robust InfrastructureThe United States holds a major share of the global computed tomography market, driven by a well-established healthcare infrastructure and high diagnostic imaging volumes. According to Mordor Intelligence, the market in the U.S. was valued at USD 2.52 billion in 2025 and is forecast to reach USD 3.35 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.86%. Increasing usage of CT in emergency departments and cancer screening is a core contributor to this growth. The presence of global manufacturers and continued investments in imaging technology also support the market’s trajectory.Read more about the United States Computed Tomography Market: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/united-states-computed-tomography-market?utm_source=einpr France: Growth Fueled by Government Imaging StrategiesFrance computed tomography market is growing steadily with ongoing public investment in healthcare diagnostics. The market size is projected to increase from USD 421.61 million in 2025 to USD 566.35 million by 2030, with a CAGR of 6.08%. According to Mordor Intelligence, National strategies that focus on modernizing imaging infrastructure in public hospitals are improving access to CT technologies across the country. The rising focus on geriatric care and oncology screening further elevates the role of CT in France’s diagnostic toolkit.Get insights into the France Computed Tomography Market Report Canada: Investments Boost Imaging CapabilitiesIn Canada, the computed tomography market is forecast to grow from USD 352.07 million in 2025 to USD 484.86 million by 2030, with a CAGR of 6.61%. Public funding and increasing wait times for diagnosis are encouraging hospitals to invest in faster, high-resolution CT scanners. According to Mordor Intelligence, efforts to decentralize imaging services to regional and rural areas are also strengthening the market base.Read more about the Canada Computed Tomography Market: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/canada-computed-tomography-market?utm_source=einpr Australia: Screening Programs and Aging Population Drive DemandAustralia computed tomography market is benefiting from expanded cancer screening programs and a growing elderly population. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.40% through 2030. Demand is rising for multi-slice CT systems that enable high-speed imaging with lower radiation doses. As per Mordor Intelligence, the country’s emphasis on preventive healthcare and investment in diagnostic facilities is reinforcing CT adoption nationwide.Get insights into the Australia Computed Tomography Market Report Conclusion: Market Outlook Remains Positive Across RegionsThe computed tomography market is progressing globally as healthcare systems continue to prioritize faster, more reliable diagnostic tools. With the global market set to reach USD 12.34 billion by 2030, the industry is supported by increasing disease burden, technological advancements, and growing investment in medical imaging. According to Mordor Intelligence, regional markets like the United States, France, Canada, and Australia are expected to maintain healthy growth trajectories driven by infrastructure upgrades and strategic public health initiatives. The expanding use of CT in specialized fields like cardiology and oncology ensures that demand will remain stable, creating long-term opportunities for manufacturers and healthcare providers alike.For global trends, see the full report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/global-ct-market-industry?utm_source=einpr About Mordor Intelligence:Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals.With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. About Mordor Intelligence:Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals.

