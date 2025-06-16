Global LiDAR Market Projected to Register a CAGR of 18.43% from 2025 to 2030 – Mordor Intelligence

Global LiDAR Market Size & Drivers | Mordor Intelligence

The market is driven by demand for accurate 3D mapping, increasing autonomous vehicle use, UAV integration, and environmental monitoring applications.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, June 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The market growth is supported by rising adoption across automotive, mining, agriculture, and defense sectors.The global LiDAR market remains positive, with Mordor Intelligence estimating the market to grow at a CAGR of 18.43% during the forecast period, reaching substantial value by 2030.Advancements in solid-state and 4D LiDAR technologies enable lightweight, cost-effective deployment of autonomous platforms. UAVs are becoming key carriers of LiDAR payloads, boosting usage in terrain mapping, forestry, and infrastructure inspection.North America: LiDAR Market Gains Traction with Autonomy and Infrastructure PushThe North America LiDAR Market is projected to grow from USD 1.17 billion in 2025 to USD 2.85 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 19.5%.Adoption is rising due to demand from autonomous vehicle developers, defense modernization, and construction digitization. According to Mordor Intelligence, federal projects and state-level support for truck platooning and smart transportation systems are bolstering deployments. High-resolution data from LiDAR is also improving precision in infrastructure planning and geospatial studies.Learn more at: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/north-america-lidar-market?utm_source=einpr Europe: Expanding Use Cases Backed by Regulatory and Research SupportAccording to Mordor Intelligence, the Europe LiDAR market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23.6% by 2030.Growth is supported by public initiatives like the UK's LiDAR open data program and France’s investment in autonomous vehicle trials. Utility companies are integrating LiDAR for terrain modeling and infrastructure maintenance. Despite some cost challenges, increased R&D in miniaturized sensors and automotive-grade components is making LiDAR more accessible.Explore the Europe LiDAR Market Report Asia-Pacific: LiDAR Applications Accelerate in Mobility, Agriculture, and SurveyingThe Asia-Pacific LiDAR Market is projected to grow from USD 2.93 billion in 2025 to USD 7.62 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 21.06% during the forecast period.China and India are key drivers, investing in smart agriculture, transport automation, and defense surveillance. According to Mordor Intelligence, drone-based LiDAR surveys are now common in construction and topographic mapping. Integration with AI improves real-time terrain analysis and agricultural yield predictions.Find more details at: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/asia-pacific-lidar-market?utm_source=einpr Latin America: Emerging LiDAR Applications in Infrastructure and ArchaeologyThe Latin America LiDAR Market is forecast to grow from USD 1.62 billion in 2025 to USD 2.52 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.26%.According to Mordor Intelligence, Brazil and Mexico are seeing increased LiDAR deployments for smart city infrastructure and metro construction. Beyond urban development, technology is being applied to heritage conservation, such as archaeological discoveries in Central America. Public-sector collaborations are expanding the scope of LiDAR’s utility in the region.See insights at: Latin America LiDAR Market Report ConclusionThe global LiDAR market is on a strong growth path, with widespread adoption across automotive, infrastructure, environmental, and defense sectors. According to Mordor Intelligence, all key regions—North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America—are advancing in their own ways, reflecting local priorities such as autonomy, public safety, agriculture, and urban development. As demand for accurate geospatial data grows, LiDAR’s role in enabling real-time mapping and automation continues to expand.For global trends, see the full report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/global-lidar-market?utm_source=einpr About Mordor Intelligence:Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals.With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.For media inquiries or further information, please contact:media@mordorintelligence.comMordor Intelligence Private Limited

