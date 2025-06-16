Myopia in Children: Dr. Aygul Karimova-Milazzo, 2025 ThreeBestRated® Awardee Sheds Light On Things Parents Should Know!
I am now seeing kids as young as five years old developing myopia. One major study even estimates that by 2050 half of the global population will be nearsighted.”BRAMPTON, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It may be surprising to know that today’s generation is exposed more to digital screens for various reasons. This leads to various eye-related issues, especially in children. It can be deeply concerning for parents when their children squint to see the board in class or sit too close to the TV.
— Dr. Milazzo
But it will no longer be a problem, as Dr. Aygul Karimova-Milazzo, a Brampton-based optometrist, is making it easier for families to navigate this growing concern.
As she has been recognized with the prestigious ThreeBestRated®, she sat down for an interview with the team, where she opened up about the growing concern of childhood myopia and shared valuable guidance for parents to help protect their children’s eyesight.
The Rise of Myopia in Children
“The most common question I get from parents is what is myopia,” said Dr. Milazzo. Myopia, commonly known as nearsightedness, affects a child's ability to see distant objects clearly. Children with myopia can read books or use tablets without difficulties, but struggle to see distant objects like classroom whiteboards and television. Their vision may become blurred.
Looking at the reasons, both genetics and lifestyle factors are key drivers. In terms of lifestyle, Dr. Milazzo said that kids are growing up with screens and engaging in more close-up activities such as reading, playing games on phones or watching videos—even from a very young age than previous generations. Another reason is that using the incorrect glasses can accelerate the progression of myopia.
“I am now seeing kids as young as five years old developing myopia. One major study even estimates that by 2050 half of the global population will be nearsighted,” warns Dr. Milazzo.
What is more concerning is that the condition can become worse as they grow. “Just like their feet grow and they shoot up in height, the shape of the eye can stretch too which makes their nearsightedness stronger over time.” This is why children need new glasses with stronger prescriptions every year.
But the implications go even beyond blurry vision. High levels of myopia can lead to serious conditions later in life, including retinal detachment, macular degeneration, and glaucoma.
Treatment Options: Hope for Families
Though myopia is a common condition, it can be managed with the right habits, early intervention and the right diagnosis. Dr. Milazzo at her practice offers four game-changing treatment options tailored to each patient’s needs.
>> Orthokeratology (Ortho-K): It is a special hard contact lens that has to be worn overnight. It gently reshapes the eye's surface, allowing children to see clearly all day without glasses or contacts. This option has become particularly popular with young athletes who want to sharpen their vision, without wearing glasses or having anything in their eyes while they play.
>> Soft Contact Lens: Specialty MiSight lenses can be worn all day long or at least eight hours every day which slows down the progression of the condition. They can’t be used while sleeping.
>> Advanced Eyeglass Lenses: Special lens options like MiYOSmart or Stellest that use innovative light-focusing strategies are beneficial in preventing nearsightedness progression.
>> Atropine Eye Drops: The last option is Atropine, which is a nighttime drop that is used for kids while having lenses and glasses during the day, to slow the progression of the condition.
Beyond Myopia: Protecting Eyes in the Digital Age
With more time spent on screens for school, work, and entertainment, digital eye strain is becoming an issue for people of all ages. Dr. Milazzo shares a simple but powerful solution:
>> 20-20-20 rule: One must take a 20-second break, every 20 minutes and look 20 feet away to relax the eye muscles and reduce the strain.
>> Right Posture: She also emphasizes maintaining the proper posture and good lighting at the workspace, to avoid slouching and glare from the screen–both can contribute to myopia.
>> Watch Out for Dryness: Another common concern is dry eyes. People who spend more time on digital devices can get dry eyes. Some adjustments such as taking regular breaks and blinking more often can make a difference.
“I also often recommend parents to limit their children’s screen time to 30 minutes per day, encourage at least one hour of outdoor play and bring their children for a yearly checkup even if there are no complaints.”
Importance of Regular Eye Check-Ups
Dr. Milazzo stresses the importance of regular check-ups even if there are no issues. It is because, as she puts it: “Eyes are the windows of your health”. She has a compelling personal experience to accentuate the fact.
She had a patient who came to her just for a routine eye checkup without any complaints. Surprisingly, with comprehensive eye health screenings, she detected early signs of diabetic changes on the retina, and vascular changes and cholesterol buildup.
“Moments like these are always eye-opening because most people don't realize that your eyes can reveal what's going on in your whole body. Especially in diabetes, the eye is often where we see the first signs. This is where patient education becomes everything.”
Community Involvement
Dr. Milazzo's commitment to community health extends beyond her practice. She is very passionate about giving back to her community.
On that note, Dr. Milazzo often encounters young patients and newcomers to the nation, who have never had an eye exam. Also, they come in for a routine check-up but all of a sudden they require glasses or referrals. Dr. Milazzo said, “It is heartbreaking and more importantly preventable.”
In Ontario, the OHIP program covers eye exams for all children under 19, seniors over 65, and individuals with diabetes. However, many families and newcomers to the province are unaware of this coverage.
To help bridge that gap, Every spring, Dr. Milazzo and her team partners with local elementary schools through the “Eye See, Eye Learn” initiative, which is sponsored by the Ontario Association of Optometrists, Luxottica and Modern Optical—where she speaks to parents at open houses and shares crucial information with teachers about vision care for children starting Junior and Senior Kindergarten. A highlight of the program is that if a child is found to need glasses, Dr. Milazzo and her team provide free care for them.
“No cost to the family, no barriers. Just one more way to make sure vision problems don't get in the way of learning, confidence, or development. Part of serving our community means making sure everyone, no matter their background, has access to the care and information they need.”
About Dr. Aygul Karimova-Milazzo
Dr. Milazzo is known for her compassionate care for her patients. After completing her International Optometric Bridging Program at the University of Waterloo, Dr. Milazzo moved to Canada to provide comprehensive primary care to people of all ages. Currently, she is practicing at Sunshine Modern Eye Care, which is a family-owned clinic dedicated to go beyond conventional eye care. Using cutting-edge technologies, they are on a mission to redefine and set new standards in optometry. For more information, visit sunshineeyecare.ca.
Upon receiving the ThreeBestRated® award, she expressed, “It is an honor. It is a testament to our dedication and comprehensive care for our patients’ eye health. It's very gratifying when patients come back and tell me thank you for making a difference in their lives.”
Dr. Aygul Karimova-Milazzo
Sunshine Modern Eye Care
+1 905-451-3937
info@sunshineeyecare.ca
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Facebook
Myopia in Kids: ThreeBestRated Optometrist Dr. Aygul Karimova-Milazzo’s Tips Every Parent Must Know!
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.