AIXA Miner Secures FinCEN MSB License, Marking Major 2025 Compliance Milestone in Global Cloud Mining Sector





DENVER, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIXA Miner has officially secured its Money Services Business (MSB) license from the U.S. Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), a pivotal regulatory approval that elevates its credibility and security standards across the global cloud mining landscape. This certification positions AIXA Miner as one of the few cloud mining platforms with verified U.S. compliance, an increasingly critical benchmark as international investors demand stronger oversight and consumer protection in crypto services.

This milestone marks a new chapter for AIXA Miner in 2025, reinforcing its leadership in providing secure, efficient, and transparent cloud mining operations. As regulatory scrutiny increases worldwide, particularly in markets like Germany, the FinCEN-approved MSB license validates AIXA Miner’s operational integrity and risk controls—giving both new and experienced investors a trusted partner in navigating the evolving digital asset economy.

What is Cloud Mining?

Cloud mining is a convenient way to mine cryptocurrencies without having to buy or own professional mining equipment. Instead of setting up a mining machine or performing technical maintenance, customers can simply rent mining equipment from a service provider. The service provider operates large mining facilities and is responsible for hardware, electricity, network connectivity and maintenance. In return, the customer receives a share of the mining revenue generated by the rented capacity. Therefore, cloud mining is undoubtedly a simple solution for anyone who wants to mine passive cryptocurrencies without having to manage complex resources themselves.



AIXA Miner Cloud Mining: A quick shortcut to cryptocurrency participation



AIXA Miner was founded in 2020 in Colorado, USA, and received MSB (Financial Stability and Stability Board) certification from the US Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN). The platform is known for its low-carbon environmental protection, financial security and high returns. The platform currently has over 1 million users in over 200 countries worldwide. This allows users to utilize idle funds to generate stable returns and become your loyal companion on the road to wealth. AIXA Miner combines secure wealth management with ease of use and enables users of all experience levels to mine cryptocurrencies easily and reliably.

Get started with AIXA Miner



Sign up and get a $100 bonus - Open a free account now and get a $20 welcome bonus to start generating a daily income of $0.80 right away.

Choose the right mining plan - Browse a range of mining plans for different budgets and investment goals. Each plan differs in term, return and cost, so you can easily find a plan that suits your personal wealth to generate income.

Daily income - payment is made automatically every 24 hours. You can reinvest your profits into higher value plans or withdraw your earnings directly to your crypto wallet when you're ready.



AIXA Miner offers further profit opportunities via its cloud mining platform in addition to investments and enables users to passively increase their income without actual investment.

Multi-level referral system - share and earn: AIXA Miner rewards you for inviting others: 5% for direct referrals and continuous income accumulation as your network grows.



VIP Membership: Increase your income: The more you invest, the higher your VIP level becomes and you will receive daily updates, additional bonuses from your mining earnings and retroactive rewards that can be unlocked instantly.



Although the crypto market is mature in 2025, it remains volatile. Investors wonder: can the myth of wealth creation persist? Although 1,000x meme coins are rare, smart people are betting on more stable cloud mining. Let's take AIXA Miner as an example. Its low-threshold, high-yield model has become the mainstream choice. With a user-friendly interface, high security and daily income, it helps investors achieve financial freedom through mining.

www.aixaminer.com

Company Qualification and Certification Information (FinCEN): https://www.fincen.gov/msb-state-selector

