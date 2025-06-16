Inflection Resources to Acquire Portfolio of Australian Copper-Gold Projects from Newmont Corporation

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inflection Resources Ltd. (CSE: AUCU / OTCQB: AUCUF / FSE: 5VJ) (the "Company" or "Inflection") is pleased to announce it has entered into definitive agreement dated June 13, 2025 to acquire an 100% interest in a portfolio of Australian copper-gold exploration projects in New South Wales and the Northern Territory from subsidiaries of Newmont Corporation (“Newmont”).

Summary Highlights:

Inflection shall acquire an 100% interest in a large portfolio of projects from Newmont which the Company considers highly prospective for copper-gold in the Northern Territory and New South Wales.





The Tennant East project located in Australia’s Northern Territory comprises twelve exploration licenses covering a number of Iron Oxide Copper Gold (IOCG) targets which have received minimal exploration work to-date.





The Bell River project is located in the Macquarie Arc in central New South Wales. The Company considers the project to be highly prospective for copper-gold porphyries, with the presence of outcropping lithocaps interpreted to represent the upper parts of preserved porphyry systems.



Alistair Waddell, Inflection’s President and CEO, states: “We are pleased to announce the acquisition of this high-potential project portfolio, which represents the culmination of an extensive evaluation process. The Tennant East and Bell River projects meet our rigorous selection criteria, particularly regarding the scale and quality of individual exploration targets and concepts. These new projects complement our existing New South Wales portfolio and will be explored in parallel with our current AngloGold Ashanti-funded exploration program. We look forward to applying our systematic, systems-thinking exploration approach to unlock the potential of these projects once the transaction is completed."

Bell River Project – New South Wales:

Individual prospects with significant zones of advanced argillic alteration interpreted by Inflection to represent possible porphyry lithocaps

Adjacent outcropping zones of quartz-pyrite-chalcopyrite cemented breccias

Aeromagnetic lows coincident with high-level alteration

Little to no drill testing of several geochemical anomalies and zones of high-temperature hydrothermal alteration

The Bell River tenement (~115 km²) is located approximately 65 km north of Newmont’s Cadia mine and 23 km south of the town of Wellington, New South Wales within the Molong Belt of the Macquarie Arc (Figure 1). The Macquarie Arc is the most fertile porphyry copper-gold terrane in Australia, comprising the Junee-Narromine Volcanic Belt which hosts Evolution Mining’s Northparkes and Cowal mines and the Molong Volcanic Belt which hosts the Bell River project and Newmont’s Cadia mine.

The Bell River tenement is largely comprised of the calc-alkaline Mid-Ordovician Fairbridge Volcanics and Oakdale Formation comprising of basaltic to andesitic tuffs, breccias, lavas, latites, and minor sedimentary rocks and limestones which host Alkane Resources Ltd.’s Boda-Kaiser porphyry systems 40 km to the north

Reconnaissance mapping and geochemical and spectral surveys by the previous owners have identified significant zones of advanced argillic alteration at several prospects, which are interpreted by Inflection to represent relic porphyry-related lithocaps. At a prospect referred to as Bakers Swamp, the interpreted lithocap is bordered by a zone of propylitic alteration to the west and south and elevated As-Mo-Ag-Ba-Sb-As-S-Se in soil samples. Locally surface rock sampling of intensely silicified andesitic volcanics returned gold values up to 40.8 g/t and 1% copper.

At the Bellevue prospect, outcropping silica ridges bordered by pyrophyllite-paragonite-muscovite alteration are accompanied by sporadic outcrops of quartz-chalcopyrite-pyrite cemented hydrothermal breccias. The Bakers Swamp prospect is defined by a broad zone of silica-clay-goethite-limonite alteration that is coincident with a 1.5 km wide aeromagnetic low and copper-in soil anomalism. Mineral assemblages typical of advanced argillic alteration (dickite-alunite-pyrophyllite-zunyite) have been identified by previous explorers.

These alteration assemblages are well recognized as representing the upper levels of magmatic-hydrothermal systems and are noted in many porphyry deposits globally. Previous explorers effectively defined the alteration but did not drill test the potential of these zones, leaving significant potential for discovery of copper-gold mineralization at depth.

Figure 1: Location map and simplified geological map for the Bell River project

Tennant East Project – Northern Territory:

Newmont scout drilling defined Cu-Au-U-Mo geochemical footprints consistent with IOCG style mineralization

Preliminary scout drill holes intersected: Hematite-magnetite-chlorite alteration facies typical of IOCG systems Vein and disseminated pyrite ±pyrrhotite ±chalcopyrite ±galena sulphide Broad zones of hematite-pyrite-silica breccias

Thick sedimentary sequences and bimodal intrusions in the project are an equivalent age to other mineralized districts including the nearby Tennant Creek copper-gold deposits

The Tennant East project is highly prospective for large-scale IOCG style mineralization. The project comprises twelve individual exploration licenses totalling approximately 4,200 km² located approximately 180 km east of the town of Tennant Creek in Australia’s Northern Territory (Figure 2). The project is easily accessible and located on and adjacent to the Barkly Highway, which runs from Tennant Creek to Mount Isa in western Queensland. All targets occur under relatively shallow post-mineral sedimentary cover interpreted to be less than 150 metres thick.

The exploration licenses were initially staked by Newcrest Mining as part of a country-scale targeting exercise and only received cursory exploration that returned encouraging early results, including the drilling of thirteen holes into a wide variety of geophysical features.

Figure 2: Location map of the Tennant East exploration licenses and major copper-gold and gold mines

IOCG deposits represent expressions of large crustal-scale alteration events driven by intrusive activity and are among the world's most significant sources of copper, gold, uranium and critical commodities making them exceptionally valuable mineral systems that often support large-scale, long-life mining operations.

The largest known deposit of this type is Olympic Dam, located 560 km north of Adelaide, South Australia with other Australian examples being Prominent Hill, Carrapateena, Ernest Henry and the Tennant Creek district. Other notable global examples include Candelaria in Chile and Salobo in Brazil.

These deposits are characterized by an association of copper, gold and uranium with highly elevated iron oxides (hematite and magnetite). The deposits are typically associated with large scale hydrothermal alteration, brecciation and mineralisation controlled by deep-seated faults. These deposits are highly amenable to cost-effective geophysical exploration due to their close association with magnetite and hematite.

Inflection’s exploration strategy will involve targeting thorough systematic review of previous exploration data, detailed geological interpretation and development of integrated geological, geochemical and geophysical data.

Further details regarding the individual targets will be released once the titles have been transferred to Inflection.

Newmont Agreement Terms:

Bell River Agreement Terms: Inflection will acquire 100% interest in the Bell River project by issuing Newmont 1,000,000 common shares of the Company. Inflection also agrees to pay Newmont a one-time payment of AUD$2.5M upon completion of a JORC or NI43-101 compliant Pre-Feasibility Study and AUD$5.0M upon commencement of commercial production. Newmont shall retain a 2% net smelter return (“NSR”) royalty on the project, of which Inflection may purchase 1% NSR for AUD$5.0M at any time.

Tennant East Agreement Terms: Inflection will acquire 100% interest in the Tennant East project by issuing Newmont 250,000 common shares of the Company and reimbursement of the 2025-26 tenement renewal fees. Newmont shall retain a 1.5% NSR on the project, of which Inflection may purchase 0.5% NSR for fair market value after completion of a NI43-101 compliant Pre-Feasibility Study.

The transactions are expected to close in several weeks upon transfer of the exploration licenses to the Company’s wholly owned Australian subsidiary and the share issuance to Newmont.

Qualified Person and Sampling Quality Control:

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Carl Swensson (FAusIMM), a “Qualified Person” (“QP”) as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Swensson is not independent by reason he is a director of the Company’s subsidiary and a shareholder of the Company.

About Inflection Resources Ltd. Inflection is a copper-gold focused mineral exploration company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol “AUCU”, on the OTCQB under the symbol “AUCUF” and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol “5FJ”, with projects in New South Wales and the Northern Territory of Australia. For more information, please visit the Company website at www.inflectionresources.com .

Inflection is part of the NewQuest Capital Group which is an entrepreneurial, discovery-driven investment group that builds value through the incubation and financing of early-stage mineral exploration projects globally. Further information about NewQuest can be found at www.nqcapitalgroup.com .

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Alistair Waddell

President and CEO

alistair@inflectionresources.com

For further information, please contact:

Brennan Zerb

Investor Relations Manager

+1 (778) 867-5016

bzerb@inflectionresources.com

