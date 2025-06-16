In-Depth Analysis Of The Genomic Cancer Panel & Profiling Market: Key Drivers, Trends, Share & Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Genomic Cancer Panel And Profiling Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dynamic growth in the genomic cancer panel and profiling market has been experienced in recent years. The market size is projected to grow from $9.47 billion in 2024 to $10.31 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.9%. Factors attributable to this rising curve include increasing global cancer burden, the growing use of profiling in clinical trials, expanding diagnostic infrastructure, heightened awareness of genetic testing, and increased governmental and research funding.

What Drives The Genomic Cancer Panel And Profiling Market Growth?

As stated in the report, the genomic cancer panel and profiling market size is anticipated to witness exponential growth through to 2029 when it is asserted to touch $14.37 billion at a CAGR of 8.7%. Expansion of liquid biopsy applications, increased use in early detection, growth in tailored therapies, and burgeoning companion diagnostics approvals are some of the pivotal factors contributing to the growth during the forecast period.

What Are The Warm-up Trends In The Genomic Cancer Panel And Profiling Market Space?

Cancer is distinguished by the uncontrolled growth and spread of atypical cells in the body. Increasing cancer prevalence can be linked to factors such as an aging population, leading to a higher risk of developing cancer due to lengthier lifespans. Genomic cancer panels and profiling play a crucial role in cancer management by identifying genetic mutations and biomarkers. This enables personalized treatment plans and enhances early detection and continuous monitoring of the disease.

Which Are The Key Players In The Genomic Cancer Panel And Profiling Market?

Major companies steering the genomic cancer panel and profiling market include Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., Hologic Inc., Illumina Inc., Sysmex Corporation, QIAGEN N.V., Exact Sciences Corporation, ARUP Laboratories, Tempus Labs, Genscript Biotech Corporation, NeoGenomics Inc., Foundation Medicine, Invitae Corporation, Guardant Health Inc., Caris Life Sciences, Fulgent Genetics, NanoString Technologies Inc., Genecast Biotechnology Co. Ltd, Burning Rock DX, HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc., and Predictive Oncology Inc.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Genomic Cancer Panel And Profiling Market?

Emerging trends in the forecast period of genomic cancer panel and profiling market include the integration of artificial intelligence AI and machine learning in interpreting genomic data, the development of multi-omics approaches, storage and analysis of genomic data in the cloud, integration with electronic health records, and advancement of next-generation sequencing NGS platforms. Additionally, rising cancer incidence will heavily impact the growth of the genomic cancer panel and profiling market going forward.

These players are advancing along the growth trajectory by focusing on technological innovations aimed at improving the accuracy, speed, and comprehensiveness of cancer diagnostics, enabling more personalized treatment decisions.

How Is The Genomic Cancer Panel And Profiling Market Segmented?

The genomic cancer panel and profiling market report is segmented by tissue testing into solid tissue testing and liquid tissue testing, by technology into next-generation sequencing NGS, polymerase chain reaction PCR, fluorescence in-situ hybridization FISH, immunohistochemistry IHC, and other technologies. Further segmentations include the cancer panel type, application, and end-users.

Which Region Dominates The Genomic Cancer Panel And Profiling Market?

As of 2024, North America held the most significant share in the genomic cancer panel and profiling market. The geographic coverage in this report spans regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company offers comprehensive, data-rich research and insights.

