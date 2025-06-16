KBR Awarded Subcontract with Strategic Resources Inc to Expand Psychological Health Services, Aid Army Resilience Training

HOUSTON, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) announced today it has won a new subcontract with Strategic Resources Inc (SRI) in support of the U.S. Army Directorate of Prevention, Resilience and Readiness (DPRR) to provide physical and psychological health and resilience services to soldiers and related personnel.

The Master Resilience Training/Training Center Support (MRT/TCS) is a single-award, fixed-firm price contract worth a total of $161 million. The award includes one base year and four option years, with work expected to be performed on Army installations across the U.S., Korea, Japan, and Germany.

Under the terms of the contract, KBR, alongside SRI, will provide Master Resilience Trainers at Army Ready and Resilience (R2) Centers to enhance the well-being and performance of soldiers, their families, Army civilians, Department of Defense (DoD) staff, R2 contractors, related government agencies, and allied forces. KBR will support Army facilities in fostering key personal skills like self-awareness, optimism, and mental agility. This effort aims to boost service members’ cognitive and physical abilities, mitigate psychological issues, and bolster their readiness for deployment.

“This contract represents a significant step forward in our commitment to the well-being of our soldiers and their families,” said Mark Kavanaugh, KBR President, Defense, Intel and Space. “With KBR and SRI’s expertise, we will enhance the resilience and readiness of our forces, ensuring they are mentally and physically prepared for the challenges ahead. This initiative is not just an investment in our military—it’s an investment in the strength and security of our nation.”

This strategic win comes on the heels of two recent DoD healthcare market contracts, SPARC and MQS2. It builds on KBR’s established prime contracts for NASA astronaut readiness through HHPC and U.S. Special Operations Forces’ resilience via the POTFF program.

About KBR

We deliver science, technology and engineering solutions to governments and companies around the world. KBR employs approximately 38,000 people worldwide with customers in more than 80 countries and operations in over 29 countries.

KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide technology, value-added services, and long-term operations and maintenance services to ensure consistent delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We Deliver.

Forward Looking Statements

The statements in this press release that are not historical statements, including statements regarding performance periods, contract values and program outcomes, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which are beyond the company’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those set forth in the company’s most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, any subsequent Form 10-Qs and 8-Ks and other U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which discuss some of the important risks, uncertainties and assumptions that the company has identified that may affect its business, results of operations and financial condition. Due to such risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

For further information, please contact:

Investors

Jamie DuBray

Vice President, Investor Relations

713-753-5082

Investors@kbr.com

Media

Philip Ivy

Vice President, Global Communications and Marketing

713-753-3800

MediaRelations@kbr.com

