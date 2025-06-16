Submit Release
Lenny Kravitz to headline bp Adelaide Grand Final Saturday night concert

Release date: 16/06/25

The first music acts for the bp Adelaide Grand Final have been confirmed with four-time Grammy Award-winning writer, producer, multi-instrumentalist Lenny Kravitz revealed as the headline act for the Saturday 29 November concert.

Kravitz and his band will be the headline act after Saturday’s 250km Supercars race.

The performance is part of his globally praised Blue Electric Light Tour 2025, which continues what Billboard calls the “Lennaissance,” a period of worldwide success for Kravitz, who released his critically-acclaimed 12th studio album Blue Electric Light last year.

Joining Lenny Kravitz on the Saturday night of the bp Adelaide Grand Final is ARIA-Award winning rock band, Jet.

Jet established themselves as a multi-platinum, international success story, with their classic rock and roll sound, they will bring their raw, uninhibited performance to the stage.

Celebrating 21 years of their debut album, Get Born the band has sold over 5 million copies worldwide.

Tickets are on sale now for the bp Adelaide Grand Final which provides general admission access to Kravitz’s Adelaide Blue Light Electric Tour show. To purchase tickets head to ticketmaster.com.au/adelaidegrandfinal.

The bp Adelaide Grand Final championship showdown takes place in the heart of the city with a variety of on and off-track entertainment on 27 – 30 November with further event details to be announced soon.

Quotes

Attributable to Peter Malinauskas

Lenny Kravitz is a global superstar - an incredible performer who will rock the crowd on Saturday night at the track in the new era of the bp Adelaide Grand Final.

He’ll be ably assisted by Jet who are now rightly regarded as Australian rock royalty.

We look forward to further exciting announcements about the bp Adelaide Grand Final in coming weeks.

