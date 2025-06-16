Adelaide secures WorldSkills Australia National Championships

Adelaide has officially been announced as the host for the 2027 WorldSkills Australia National Championships and Skills Show.

The country’s top apprentices, trainees, vocational students and skills professionals will compete across more than 60 skills categories – with the announcement made last night during the closing ceremony of the 2025 National Championships in Brisbane.

Scheduled for June 2027, the event is expected to attract thousands of competitors, trainers, employers, industry partners and spectators to South Australia, boosting the state’s profile as a national leader in vocational education and training.

The National Championships will be co-located with the Adelaide Careers and Employment Expo, creating a unique opportunity for visitors to not only witness world-class skills in action, but discover exciting future career opportunities through interactive events, demonstrations, and the opportunity to speak with employers and industry experts.

Held biennially, the WorldSkills Australia National Championships and Skills Show is the nation’s largest celebration of vocational excellence. Competitors from across Australia will go head-to-head for the title of the country’s best in their respective trades and skills.

Minister Boyer was in Brisbane to attend the Skills Ministers Meeting and took the opportunity to cheer on the South Australian team competing in the Worldskills event while there. SA walked away with three gold medals, eight silver, five bronze and 11 certificates of excellence in this year’s competition.

The 2027 event in Adelaide will feature competitions in key sectors such as building and construction, manufacturing, IT, health, hospitality, and many others. Winners will have the chance to represent Australia at the 2028 WorldSkills International Competition in Aichi, Japan, taking their skills to the global stage.

South Australia has seen remarkable growth in its WorldSkills participation, with the South Australian Team (Team SA) expanding from just seven in 2023 to 63 in 2025.

Plans to bring the 2027 National Championships to Adelaide commenced at the WorldSkills International Competition in Lyon, France during Minister Boyer’s and then-Shadow Minister John Gardner MP’s attendance at the international competition in September 2024 – further demonstrating the welcome bipartisan support for reinvigorating WorldSkills in the state.

Attributable to Blair Boyer

Seeing the International WorldSkills competition first-hand in 2024, opened my eyes to just how significant this event is – not only for the industry but for the young tradies taking part in the competition.

These young people may not have had the chance to ever travel before and being part of a team, that recognises and values the work they do, is a fantastic opportunity.

Hosting the 2027 WorldSkills National Championships and Skills Show is a huge vote of confidence in South Australia’s training sector.

It’s an opportunity to inspire young South Australians to explore vocational pathways and to showcase the real careers and real skills that are powering our economy.

We’re proud to support events that elevate the importance of trades and technical education while strengthening industry and community connections.

Attributable to South Australian Skills Commissioner Cameron Baker

This is more than just a competition — it’s a celebration of excellence, innovation and opportunity across our skilled workforce.

We’re proud to partner with WorldSkills Australia to deliver an event that shines a spotlight on emerging talent and highlights the critical role training providers and industry play in shaping South Australia’s future workforce.

The South Australian Skills Commission is deeply committed to growing WorldSkills in our state, and our involvement in this year’s National Championships is a clear demonstration of that commitment.

We can’t wait to welcome WorldSkills Australia to Adelaide in 2027.

Attributable to WorldSkills Australia CEO Trevor Schwenke

Adelaide was a natural choice for the 2027 WorldSkills Australia National Championships and Skills Show.

South Australia has a proud history of supporting excellence in skills training, and we are thrilled to bring the National Championships to Adelaide.

These competitions are about more than medals, they are about building pride in vocational careers, raising training standards and changing lives.

Attributable to Anthony Kittel, CEO, REDARC Electronics

Events like the WorldSkills National Championships are critical for showcasing the capabilities of Australia’s future workforce — particularly in high-growth sectors like advanced manufacturing and technology.

At REDARC, we see firsthand the value of hands-on, practical skills, and we’re proud to support initiatives that build technical excellence and promote vocational careers that are essential to the state’s economic future.

Attributable to Estha van der Linden, South Australian Head, Ai Group

WorldSkills is a powerful platform that connects industry, education and emerging talent — helping to close skills gaps and ensure we have a workforce ready for tomorrow’s challenges.

South Australia’s commitment to hosting the 2027 National Championships sends a clear signal to young people, employers and educators alike: skills matter, and investing in them benefits everyone.