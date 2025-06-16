Rising Chronic Disease Cases Drive Growth: Key Trends Reshaping the Appetite Stimulants Market in 2025

The Business Research Company

What Does The Data On The Appetite Stimulant Market Size Indicate?

Recently, the size of the appetite stimulant market has grown significantly. Surge in growth from $1.75 billion in 2024 to a forecasted $1.92 billion in 2025 is expected, accounting for a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.2%. Factors behind this growth include increased prevalence of cancer and HIV-related cachexia, off-label use of antidepressants for weight gain, rising awareness of malnutrition, hospital-based nutrition management, and use of corticosteroids in chronic illness care.

What Does The Future Hold For The Appetite Stimulant Market?

In the upcoming years, the market is expected to demonstrate robust growth. It is projected to reach $2.69 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 8.9%. This prospective growth is attributed to the rising chronic disease burden, growing ageing population, expanding use of appetite stimulants in paediatrics, increasing demand for nutritional supplements, and regulatory approvals of new drugs.

What Are The Key Drivers For Growth In The Appetite Stimulant Market?

A key driver for the growth of the appetite stimulant market is the rising prevalence of chronic diseases. These long-term ailments, usually lasting at least three months or more, often worsen over time. The increasing prevalence of such conditions is mainly due to poor dietary habits, such as high consumption of processed foods, sugars, and unhealthy fats. These unhealthy eating patterns contribute to conditions such as obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases. Appetite stimulants can assist patients affected by these conditions by enhancing overall outcomes and nutritional status by boosting hunger and food intake, potentially helping with weight maintenance or gain.

Which Companies Are Leading The Appetite Stimulant Market?

The appetite stimulant market features many key industry players including the likes of Bristol Myers Squibb, Novartis AG, Solvay Pharmaceuticals, Lupin Limited, TIL Healthcare Private Limited, Zeon Lifesciences Limited, Apex Laboratories Private Limited, and many more. These companies operate in the global market, producing and distributing a variety of appetite stimulant products.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Appetite Stimulant Market?

Major companies are also driving market trends by marketing innovative products such as Ayurvedic appetite stimulants to attract health-conscious consumers. Lupin Limited, an India-based pharmaceutical company, provides an example of such endeavours. In 2024, they launched the Aptivate Achi Bhookh Fest to promote healthy eating habits and nutrition awareness among children through interactive activities and expert-led sessions.

How Is The Appetite Stimulant Market Segmented?

The appetite stimulant market consists of diverse segments:

1 Prescription – including synthetic appetite stimulants, cannabinoids, corticosteroids, antidepressants.

2 Over The Counter OTC - encompassing herbal supplements, amino acids, vitamins and minerals, probiotics.

3 Natural appetite stimulants – such as Ginger, Fenugreek, Cannabis, Zinc Supplements.

Additionally, segments are also divided by formulation type, including liquid formulations, powder formulations, capsules and tablets, and functional foods, as well as distribution channels - Hospital Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, and end-users - Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Centres.

What Are The Key Regional Insights Into The Appetite Stimulant Market?

As far as regional insights are concerned, North America was the largest market for appetite stimulants in 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, as per the Appetite Stimulant Global Market Report.

