Artery Stenosis Drug Market Report 2025: For Strategy Officers and Market Intelligence Teams

What Does The Data On The Artery Stenosis Drug Market Size Indicate?

The artery stenosis drug market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $2.47 billion in 2024 to $2.63 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the rising incidence of cardiovascular diseases, the growing geriatric population, increasing awareness about arterial health, the growing use of telemedicine in patient monitoring, and the improved healthcare infrastructure.

What's On The Horizon For The Artery Stenosis Drug Market?

The artery stenosis drug market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $3.34 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the increasing obesity and diabetes prevalence, growing demand for minimally invasive treatments, the expansion of healthcare access in emerging markets, the rising healthcare expenditure, and the rising prevalence of diabetes and obesity. Major trends in the forecast period include personalized medicine approaches, increased adoption of combination therapies, advancements in diagnostic techniques, rising focus on preventative cardiology, and the development of novel drug delivery systems.

What Are The Key Growth Drivers Of The Artery Stenosis Drug Market?

The rising prevalence of diabetes and obesity is expected to propel the growth of the artery stenosis drug market going forward. Diabetes is a long-term condition where the body either produces insufficient insulin or is unable to use it properly, resulting in elevated blood sugar levels, whereas obesity is a health condition marked by an excess of body fat, raising the likelihood of numerous health issues. This rise in diabetes and obesity is growing due to a lack of regular physical activity associated with increasingly sedentary work environments and screen-based leisure activities, which contribute to weight gain and insulin resistance. Artery stenosis drugs are needed in diabetes and obesity, as both conditions promote plaque buildup in arteries, increasing the risk of heart attacks and strokes. For instance, in March 2024, according to the World Health Organization, a Switzerland-based agency of the United Nations, in 2022, 2.5 billion adults were overweight, with 890 million living with obesity. Therefore, the growing prevalence of diabetes and obesity is driving growth in the artery stenosis drug market.

Who Are The Main Players In The Artery Stenosis Drug Market?

Major companies operating in the artery stenosis drug market are Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Merck & Co. Inc., AbbVie Inc., Bayer AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, AstraZeneca PLC, Abbott Laboratories, Novartis AG, Sanofi S.A., GSK plc, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Medtronic plc, Gilead Sciences Inc., Amgen Inc., Baxter International Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Lupin Limited, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Artery Stenosis Drug Market?

Major companies operating in the artery stenosis drug market are focusing on advancing therapeutic solutions, such as bempedoic acid, to address unmet medical needs in the treatment of hypercholesterolemia. Bempedoic acid is a first-in-class drug designed to lower LDL cholesterol levels in patients who cannot tolerate statins or need additional lipid-lowering therapy. For instance, in May 2022, Zydus Lifesciences Ltd., an India-based pharmaceutical company, launched Bemdac, a novel oral therapy for hypercholesterolemia, a new class of drug, in India. Bemdac contains bempedoic acid, a first-in-class drug designed to lower LDL cholesterol levels in patients who are unable to tolerate statins or require additional lipid-lowering therapy. The launch aims to provide a new treatment option that improves cardiovascular outcomes by targeting cholesterol synthesis in the liver while minimizing muscle-related side effects often associated with statin use.

How Is The Artery Stenosis Drug Market Segmented?

The artery stenosis drug market covered in this report is segmented –

1 By Drug Type: Antiplatelet Agents, Anticoagulants, Statins, Beta Blockers

2 By Mechanism Of Action: Platelet Aggregation Inhibitors, Thrombin Inhibitors, HMG-CoA Reductase Inhibitors, Beta-Adrenergic Antagonists

3 By Route Of Administration: Oral, Injectable, Transdermal

4 By Patient Type: Adults, Geriatric, Pediatric

Subsegments:

1 By Antiplatelet Agents: Aspirin, Clopidogrel, Ticagrelor, Prasugrel, Dipyridamole

2 By Anticoagulants: Warfarin, Heparin, Low Molecular Weight Heparins, Direct Oral Anticoagulants DOACs

3 By Statins: Atorvastatin, Simvastatin, Rosuvastatin, Pravastatin, Lovastatin

4 By Beta Blockers: Metoprolol, Atenolol, Propranolol, Carvedilol, Bisoprolol

What Are The Regional Insights Of The Artery Stenosis Drug?

North America was the largest region in the artery stenosis drug market in 2024. The regions covered in the artery stenosis drug market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

