NKK Switches of America Selects Stanley Duwal to Manage US Eastern Territory





SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NKK Switches, a global designer, manufacturer and switch solution provider of innovative electromechanical switches, announces the appointment of Mr. Stanley Duwal as Regional Sales Manager of the Eastern Division of the United States. This election is in consistent alignment with NKK’s commitment to provide direct sales support to both existing and potential customers.

Stanley began the groundwork of his career attending the University of Illinois at Chicago, then went on to earn an MBA from Keller Graduate School of Management. He brings decades of vast background experience and knowledge to NKK, first with Newark Electronics, and later, as branch manager with Allied Electronics / RS Components.

NKK is delighted to welcome Stanley and his skills and enthusiasm! He will be an asset to the Regional Sales Manager team as he manages NKK’s key accounts, regional sales representative firms, and channel partners located in the eastern US. He is looking forward to enhancing existing relationships and generating many new ones.

About NKK Switches

For over 70 years, NKK has designed and manufactured the industry’s most extensive array of electromechanical switches while establishing quality and credibility in switch solutions. A complete suite of comprehensive solutions is available, including design, programming, value added services and ongoing engineering support.

NKK’s switches have been in the forefront of the list that includes toggles, rockers, pushbuttons, programmable, keylocks, rotaries, slides, tactiles, tilt switches, touch screens and membranes; within the group types are illuminated, surface mount, sealed, IP rated and emergency stop switches. Various power levels, mounting types and terminals in ultra-miniature, subminiature, miniature and standard sizes are offered. For more information: https://www.nkkswitches.com

Media Contact

marketing@nkkswitches.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/770a2d0c-4a58-462a-96f9-6b504756e20a

Stanley Duwal Stanley Duwal, New Sales Representative, Eastern Territory

