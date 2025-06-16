Gene Silencing Market Report 2025 – Strategic Insights For Companies Seeking Expansion, Growth & Competitive Advantage

Gene Silencing Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Gene Silencing Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034

The gene silencing market size has experienced substantial growth in recent years. From $5.97 billion in 2024, it is slated to grow to $6.75 billion in 2025, showing a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 13.0%. Contributing significantly to this historic period growth is the burgeoning research in genetic therapies, groundbreaking advancements in RNA interference, the escalating prevalence of genetic disorders, surged investment in biotechnology, and an expansion in biopharmaceutical manufacturing capabilities.

What Is The Projected Future Growth Of The Gene Silencing Market Size?

Moreover, forecasting even faster growth in the upcoming years, the gene silencing market size is set to reach $10.95 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 12.9%. Factors like broadening applications in rare diseases, revolutionary developments in delivery systems, heightened demand for personalized medicine, encouraging government initiatives, and flourishing partnerships between pharma and biotech companies are fuelling this forecast period growth. Key trends during this forecast period include targeted gene therapies, increasing adoption of CRISPR-based silencing approaches, sharpened focus on rare and orphan diseases, the advent of nanoparticle delivery technologies, and expansion into agricultural gene silencing applications.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=24224&type=smp

What Are The Key Drivers Propelling The Growth Of The Gene Silencing Market?

A key driver propelling the growth of the gene silencing market is the escalating prevalence of genetic disorders. Health conditions caused by DNA abnormalities, genetic disorders are being increasingly identified owing to advances in diagnostic technologies, raised awareness, and wider access to genetic testing. The rise in genetic disorders is attributed to increased parental age which raises the risk of genetic mutations being passed to offspring. Gene silencing, with its ability to selectively shut down the expression of erroneous or disease-causing genes, offers a hopeful solution to treating genetic disorders. For instance, in August 2023, Down Syndrome UK, a UK-based charity, reported an estimated 40,000 people in the UK affected by Down syndrome, with approximately 1 in every 800 babies born with the condition. Consequently, the increasing prevalence of genetic disorders is a major factor propelling the gene silencing market.

What Key Player Strategies Are Driving The Gene Silencing Market?

Major players operating in the gene silencing market include Roche Holding AG, Merck & Co. Inc., AstraZeneca plc, Novartis International AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Danaher Corporation, Agilent Technologies Inc., Illumina Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Bio-Techne Corporation, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., GenScript Biotech Corporation, Oxford BioMedica plc, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc., Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc., Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc., New England Biolabs Inc., Quark Pharmaceuticals Inc., Sirion Biotech GmbH, Benitec Biopharma Limited, GeneCopoeia Inc.,and Revvity Inc.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/gene-silencing-global-market-report

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Gene Silencing Market?

One emerging trend in the gene silencing market is the emphasis major companies are giving to developing innovative technologies, such as small interfering RNA siRNA, to enhance precision and efficacy in gene therapy. Promoting the degradation of specific messenger RNA mRNA, small interfering RNA siRNA plays a pivotal role in the RNA interference RNAi pathway, preventing the production of disease-causing proteins. For example, in October 2024, Judo Bio Inc., a US-based biotechnology company, launched siRNA, a next-generation drug using small interfering RNA siRNA to silence genes. Unique features such as proprietary delivery systems including lipid nanoparticles or conjugated ligands ensuring efficient uptake by specific cells or tissues, and AI-driven platforms accelerating the identification of viable gene targets are included in the drug.

How Is The Gene Silencing Market Segmented?

The gene silencing market report covers the market segmentation as follows:

1 By Type: Transcriptional, Post-Transcriptional, Meiotic

2 By Gene Silencing: RNA Interference RNAi, Antisense Oligonucleotides ASOs, Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic RepeatsCRISPR Or Cas9 -Based Gene Silencing, Other Gene Silencings

3 By Application: Neurology, Oncology, Infectious Diseases, Metabolic Diseases, Therapeutics Manufacturing, Other Applications

4 By End-Users: Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies, Research Institutes and Academic Centers, Hospitals, Clinics, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1 By Transcriptional: DNA Methylation, Histone Modification

2 By Post-Transcriptional: RNA Interference RNAi, Antisense Oligonucleotides, MicroRNA miRNA Mediated Silencing

3 By Meiotic: Meiotic Gene Conversion, Transposable Element Silencing

What Are The Regional Insights In The Gene Silencing Market?

In 2024, North America was the largest region in the gene silencing market. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The gene silencing market report contains regions comprising of Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Gene Therapy Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/genes-therapy-global-market-report

Cell and Gene Therapy Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cell-and-genes-therapy-global-market-report

Cell & Gene Therapy Manufacturing Services Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cell-and-gene-therapy-manufacturing-services-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company:

Boasting a portfolio of over 15000+ reports across 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has earned a reputation for delivering comprehensive, data-rich research and insightful perspectives. With substantial access to 1,500,000 datasets, the infusion of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you have all you need to outpace the competition.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.