Global Gemcitabine Hydrochloride Market To Reach $1.10 Billion By 2029 With A Growth Rate Of 7.0%

The Business Research Company's Gemcitabine Hydrochloride Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034

In recent years, the gemcitabine hydrochloride market size has grown robustly. It is projected to expand from $0.78 billion in 2024 to $0.84 billion in 2025, registering an impressive compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.3%. Factors driving growth during this historic period include the expansion of early-stage cancer detection programs and oncology drug distribution networks, increased access through public and private healthcare systems, a burgeoning presence in hospital oncology formularies, and the rise in global healthcare expenditures.

What Is The Projected Future Growth Of The Gemcitabine Hydrochloride Market Size?

The gemcitabine hydrochloride market size is predicted to experience strong growth in the coming years—escalating to $1.10 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 7.0%. This growth in the forecast period can be largely attributed to the increasing global cancer prevalence, an aging population, rising incidences of non-small cell lung cancer, a surge in pancreatic and metastatic breast cancer cases, and a growing patient population eligible for combination chemotherapy.

What Are The Key Drivers Propelling The Growth Of The Gemcitabine Hydrochloride Market?

Even major trends during the forecast period such as ongoing clinical trials exploring new combinations and indications, use of gemcitabine hydrochloride market in combination therapies with cisplatin, carboplatin, and paclitaxel, advancements in drug delivery technologies, development of formulation technologies that reduce toxicity, and pharmaceutical manufacturing automation contribute to the market’s projected growth.

A key growth driver in the coming years is the rising incidence of breast cancer. A form of cancer that typically starts in the cells of the breast—either the milk ducts or glands—breast cancer cases are on the rise due to increasing life expectancy, which allows more time for genetic mutations to accrue, thus enhancing the risk of disease development. Gemcitabine hydrochloride—a crucial treatment for breast cancer—as it impairs DNA replication, effectively impeding the rapid division of abnormal cells.

What Key Player Strategies Are Driving The Gemcitabine Hydrochloride Market?

The gemcitabine hydrochloride market report also offers an overview of key industry players, including Fresenius Kabi, Eli Lilly and Company, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Mylan NV, Accord Healthcare, Sandoz Group AG, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Apotex Inc., Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Cipla Ltd., Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Alkem Laboratories, Gland Pharma Ltd., Strides Pharma Science Ltd., Shilpa Medicare Ltd., ScinoPharm Taiwan Ltd., Orchid Pharma Ltd., Arevipharma GmbH, and Qilu Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Gemcitabine Hydrochloride Market?

Emerging trends in the gemcitabine hydrochloride market include companies focusing on developing advanced therapies like perioperative immunotherapy to enhance treatment efficacy. A case in point is UK-based pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca receiving US Food and Drug Administration FDA approval in March 2025 for Imfinzi durvalumab, which features the first and only perioperative immunotherapy approved for treating muscle-invasive bladder cancer MIBC. The medication—which is combined with chemotherapy gemcitabine and cisplatin pre-surgery and continued with Imfinzi alone post-surgery—has proven to improve survival rates and lower recurrence risks in clinical trials.

How Is The Gemcitabine Hydrochloride Market Segmented?

This report shows the gemcitabine hydrochloride market divided into several segments and sub-segments:

- By Product Type: Injection, Solution, Other Product Types

- By Route of Administration: Intravenous Injection, Subcutaneous Injection, Intramuscular Injection

- By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Specialty Clinics

- By Application: Pancreatic Cancer, Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer, Bladder Cancer, Breast Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, Other Applications

Subsegments:

- By Injection: Single-Dose Vials, Multi-Dose Vials, Prefilled Syringes

- By Solution: Ready-To-Use Liquid Solutions, Concentrated Solutions For Dilution, Oral Liquid Formulations

- By Other Product Types: Lyophilized Powder, Capsules, Combination Formulations With Other Chemotherapeutic Agents

What Are The Regional Insights In The Gemcitabine Hydrochloride Market?

In terms of regional insights, North America was the largest region in the gemcitabine hydrochloride market in 2024, while Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth in the forecast period. The regions covered in the gemcitabine hydrochloride market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

