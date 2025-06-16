Dementia Treatment Global Market To Reach $20.14 Billion In 2025 With A 9.9 % CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Dementia Treatment Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034 ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the Business Research Company’s latest report, the global value in dementia treatment market has seen notable growth in the past few years. The market size has grown from $18.32 billion in 2024 to an anticipated $20.14 billion in 2025 with a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.9%. This growth is attributed to the aging population, improved diagnosis rates, increased awareness, and expansion of healthcare infrastructure. Furthermore, there is increasing funding from governments for dementia research and treatment.

What Is The Projected Future Growth Of The Dementia Treatment Market Size?

Over the next few years, the size of the dementia treatment market is expected to see further growth. Analysts predict that the market will reach $29.12 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.7%. The anticipated growth during this forecast period can be attributed to growing healthcare expenditure, higher prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing clinical trials, and the growth of the pharmaceutical industry. Besides that, the rising incidence of Alzheimer's disease has also contributed to the expanding market.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=24200&type=smp

What Are The Key Drivers Propelling The Growth Of The Dementia Treatment Market?

Among the major trends for the future are advancements in scientific research, use of artificial intelligence and machine learning for diagnosis and treatment management, development of new drugs and therapies, investment in biotechnology, and advances in personalized treatment plans. These trends are expected to continue and evolve in the coming years, further propelling the growth of the dementia treatment market.

The significant rise in neurodegenerative disorders is projected to drive the growth of the dementia treatment market in the coming years. These disorders are marked by the loss and gradual degeneration of nerve cells, leading to progressive impairments in movement, cognition, or both. The rise in such disorders is largely driven by the aging population, as longer life expectancy increases the risk of developing age-related conditions such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease.

What Key Player Strategies Are Driving The Dementia Treatment Market?

In this industry, some major players include in the dementia treatment market are Roche Holding AG, AbbVie Inc., Sanofi S.A., Eli Lilly and Company, Amgen Inc., Biogen Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., Merz Pharmaceuticals GmbH., among others. These companies have been focusing on developing technologically advanced solutions, such as virtual reality training programs, to simulate diverse and complex scenarios.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/dementia-treatment-global-market-report

How Is The Dementia Treatment Market Segmented?

The dementia treatment market is segmented mainly by treatment type, indication, route of administration, stage of dementia, and distribution channel. The treatment types include Antipsychotics, Cholinesterase Inhibitors, Memantine, and others. The indications are Alzheimer’s Disease Dementia, Vascular Dementia, Lewy Body Dementia, Frontotemporal Dementia, Parkinson Disease Dementia, among others.

What Are The Regional Insights In The Dementia Treatment Market?

Geographically, North America was the largest region in the dementia treatment market in 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the dementia treatment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Lewy Body Dementia Treatment Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/lewy-body-dementia-treatment-global-market-report

Alzheimer’s Disease Treatment Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/alzheimer-disease-treatment-global-market-report

Alzheimer's Drugs Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/alzheimers-drugs-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

Learn More About The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.