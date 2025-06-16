Global Digital Dentures Market Set For 8.7% Growth, Reaching $1.80 Billion By 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The digital denture market size has seen significant growth in recent years. From its valuation of $1.18 billion in 2024, it is expected to grow to $1.28 billion in 2025, showing a healthy compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.8%. Various factors contribute to this growth. A surge in demand for aesthetic dental solutions, an aging population dealing with edentulism, a rise in the adoption of Computer-Aided Design CAD and Computer-Aided Manufacturing CAM technology, an increase in dental tourism in emerging markets, and a preference for minimally invasive procedures have all fueled the market's growth.

What Is The Projected Future Growth Of The Digital Denture Market Size?

Further, the digital denture market is projected to continue this upward trend in the coming years, expanding to a value of $1.80 billion by 2029. This represents a CAGR of 8.7%. Advancements in 3D printing technology, increased investments in dental clinics, growing awareness about the benefits of a digital workflow, expanding access to dental insurance, and the burgeoning demand for personalized dental prosthetics will primarily drive this increase. Additionally, several major trends in the forecast period have the potential to significantly impact the industry. These trends include advancements in AI-driven dental design software, the use of advanced materials for higher denture durability, creation of fully digital dental labs, innovation in chairside denture fabrication, and strides made in cloud-based dental data management.

What Are The Key Drivers Propelling The Growth Of The Digital Denture Market?

One of the key growth drivers of the digital denture market is the increasing demand for oral aesthetic solutions. Primarily aimed at enhancing the appearance of teeth and gums, these solutions are designed to improve patient confidence and dental aesthetics. As awareness about the importance of dental aesthetics grows, people increasingly value the impact of a healthy smile and overall appearance, creating a rising demand for oral aesthetic solutions.

Innovative digital dentures tackle these demands by offering precise, customized fits. These dentures are much sought-after by patients looking for improved comfort and appearance since their tailor-made design reduces discomfort and improves overall dental satisfaction. To illustrate, Isreal-based dental solutions provider Uniqa Dental reported in January 2024 that approximately 5.5 million dental implants were placed in the United States in 2023. This was a 10% increase from 2022, ultimately driving the growth of the digital denture market.

What Key Player Strategies Are Driving The Digital Denture Market?

Key industry players driving this digital denture market growth include 3M ESPE, Dentsply Sirona, Envista Holdings Corporation, Institut Straumann AG, Illusion Dental La, 3D Systems Corporation, Kulzer GmbH, Dentium Co. Ltd, Formlabs, Desktop Metal, Carestream Dental LLC, Amann Girrbach AG, Keystone Industries, GC America, BEGO GmbH and Co. KG, Asiga, Dental Axess, Arfona Printing Services, AvaDent, Carima, and Duerr Dental Company.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Digital Denture Market?

An emerging trend in the digital denture market space is the focus on developing technologically advanced solutions, such as multi-material three-dimensional 3D printing. This advanced manufacturing technique fabricates digital dentures simultaneously using multiple materials in a single, continuous process. This leads to enhanced precision, durability, and aesthetics in the final product. A highlight of this trend is the TrueDent solution introduced by US-based 3D printer manufacturer Stratasys Ltd. in February 2023. TrueDent, the first monolithic, full-color 3D-printed permanent digital denture solution, revolutionizes the conventional fabrication process, offering strength, color stability, and wear resistance in line with industry benchmarks.

How Is The Digital Denture Market Segmented?

The digital denture market report segments the digital denture market as follows:

1 By Product Type: Complete Dentures, Partial Dentures

2 By Material: Acrylic, Metal, Other Materials

3 By Tool: Equipment, Software

4 By End-User: Solo Practices, Days Sales Outstanding DSO Or Group Practices, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1 Complete Dentures: Conventional Complete Dentures, Immediate Complete Dentures, Implant-Supported Complete Dentures

2 Partial Dentures: Removable Partial Dentures, Fixed Partial Dentures Bridges, Implant-Supported Partial Dentures.

What Are The Regional Insights In The Digital Denture Market?

Regionally, North America was the largest digital denture market in 2024, but Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The report covers all major regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

