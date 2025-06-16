Global Acquired Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Report 2025: For Strategy Officers and Market Intelligence Teams

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Does The Data On The Acquired Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Market Size Indicate?

The global market for acquired autoimmune hemolytic anemia has witnessed steady growth in recent years. According to the latest stats, the market is expected to grow from $2.01 billion in 2024 to $2.16 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.5%. This robust growth can be attributed primarily to increased diagnosis rates, a rise in secondary AIHA incidents, the expansion of hospital hematology units, supportive government policies, and a sustained inflow of investments in the field of hematology.

How Is The Acquired Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Market Projected To Grow In The Coming Years?

In the upcoming years, the acquired autoimmune hemolytic anemia market is poised for further expansion. Forecasts indicate that the market will grow to $2.88 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.4%. This projected increase is believed to be spurred by factors such as an escalating incidence of autoimmune diseases, an improved understanding of the complement system's role, budding collaborations between biopharma and academic institutions, the rising prevalence of personalized medicine, and an aging global population. Advanced trends that ought to shape the acquired autoimmune hemolytic anemia market in the forecast period include the adoption of targeted biologic therapies, advancements in complement pathway inhibitors, the use of AI and data analytics for disease management, AI-powered clinical trial designs, and innovation in orphan drugs.

What Drives The Growth Of The Acquired Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Market Globally?

An important factor expected to fuel the growth of the acquired autoimmune hemolytic anemia market in the future is the rising prevalence of autoimmune disorders. Autoimmune disorders occur when the body's immune system, by mistake, attacks its own cells and tissues, viewing them as potential threats. Environmental triggers and lifestyle changes, which might disrupt immunity regulation, are major contributors to the increased incidence of autoimmune disorders. This rise, in turn, leads to an increased incidence of acquired autoimmune hemolytic anemia, as individuals with autoimmune conditions have a higher likelihood of developing secondary AIHA due to dysregulated immune response. For instance, the in 2022, the autoimmune registry, a US-based organization found that there was a 3% increase in patients being diagnosed with multiple autoimmune conditions, up from 52% in 2021 to 55% in 2022. This trend is indicative of a concurrent increase in the prevalence of autoimmune disorders, which is expected to drive the growth of the acquired autoimmune hemolytic anemia market.

Who Are The Prominent Players In The Acquired Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Market?

Major players in the acquired autoimmune hemolytic anemia market include Johnson & Johnson, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., AbbVie Inc., Sanofi SA, Novartis AG, Amgen Inc., Incyte Corporation, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc., BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc., Annexon Inc., Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc., Nanjing IASO Biotherapeutics Co. Ltd., Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc., Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc., Zenas BioPharma Inc., Immunovant Sciences GmbH, Alpine Immune Sciences Inc., Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc., Rakshit Drugs Private Limited, and Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd.

What Are The Emerging Acquired Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Market Trends?

Key players are increasingly emphasizing on advancing targeted therapies like humanized monoclonal antibodies, in a bid to improve treatment efficacy, reduce side-effects and to provide more personalized care options for patients suffering from autoimmune hemolytic anemia. This type of antibody is a lab-made protein formulated to mimic human antibodies, with a structure that is majorly human but includes smaller portions of non-human antibodies to boost its potential to target specific antigens and minimize rejection by the immune system. An excellent illustration of this stepped-up focus is the February 2022 FDA approval received by Sanofi, a French healthcare company, for its Enjaymo sutimlimab-jome product, the first and only treatment for cold agglutinin disease an autoimmune hemolytic anemia. Enjaymo works by selectively inhibiting C1s in the classical complement pathway, thereby preventing the immune system from attacking and destroying healthy red blood cells, and reducing the necessity for red blood cell transfusions in patients.

How Is The Acquired Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Market Segmented?

The acquired autoimmune hemolytic anemia market covered in this report is divided as follows:

1 By Diagnosis Method: Complete Blood Count, Peripheral Blood Smear, Direct Coombs Test, Indirect Coombs Test

2 By Treatment Type: Corticosteroids, Immunosuppressive Agents, Intravenous Immunoglobulin, Rituximab

3 By Severity: Mild, Moderate, Severe

4 By End User: Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Research Institutions

Sub-segmentation is as follows:

1 By Complete Blood Count: Hemoglobin Level, Hematocrit HCT, Reticulocyte Count, White Blood Cell Count, Platelet Count

2 By Peripheral Blood Smear: Spherocytes, Polychromasia, Schistocytes, Increased Reticulocyte Count

3 By Direct Coombs Test: Immunoglobulin G Coombs Test, Immunoglobulin M Coombs Test, Complement Coombs Test

4 By Indirect Coombs Test: Screening For Alloantibodies, Detection Of Sensitizing Antibodies, Crossmatch Testing

What Are The Global Insights Into The Acquired Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Market?

As of 2024, North America was the region leading the acquired autoimmune hemolytic anemia market. However, Europe is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

