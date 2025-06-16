Alopecia Treatment Market Report 2025: For Strategy Officers and Market Intelligence Teams

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Does The Data On The Alopecia Treatment Market Size Indicate?

Driven by an increasing prevalence of hair loss and rising awareness about hair loss treatments, the alopecia treatment market size has witnessed robust growth in recent years. The market was valued at $9.56 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $10.22 billion in 2025, showing a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.9%. Factors such as aging population, hormonal changes, genetic predisposition, and growth in cosmetic and dermatology industries, along with improved healthcare access, have significantly contributed to this rise.

What Will The Alopecia Treatment Market Size Be Going Forward?

The market is poised for steady growth in the future. The alopecia treatment market is forecasted to rise to $13.22 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 6.7%. This growth can be ascribed to an increasing adoption of non-invasive treatments, a growing demand for personalized medicine, and a rising focus on mental health and self-esteem. Furthermore, the accelerating consumer awareness about hair loss causes and treatments as well as increasing clinical trials for alopecia therapies are expected to boost the market growth. Among the significant trends in the forecast period are advancements in stem cell-based hair regeneration, use of platelet-rich plasma PRP therapy, development of jake inhibitors for autoimmune alopecia, innovations in laser hair therapy, and the introduction of wearable devices for hair growth stimulation.

What Are The Principal Drivers For Growth Of The Alopecia Treatment Market?

A growing prevalence of hair loss is a key driving factor behind the growth of the alopecia treatment market. Hair loss, marked by a partial or complete loss of hair from the scalp or other parts of the body, is increasingly prevalent due to higher stress levels, which can disrupt the normal hair growth cycle and trigger conditions like telogen effluvium, leading to excessive hair shedding. As more individuals seek effective solutions to manage and reverse hair loss, the demand for advanced and accessible alopecia treatments is on the rise. For example, as per the American Academy of Dermatology's report in October 2024, about 80 million Americans, including 50 million men and 30 million women, were affected by hair loss. Hence, the escalating prevalence of hair loss is anticipated to fuel the growth of the alopecia treatment market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Alopecia Treatment Market?

Key players in this market include Pfizer Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Inc., Incyte Corporation, Hims & Hers Health Inc., Bosley Inc., Hair Club Co., Dermavant Sciences Inc., Histogen Inc., Capillus llc, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc., Nutrafol, Alvi Armani Co, Rogaine, Theradome Inc., Viviscal Ltd, Arena Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Cassiopea SA, Follica Inc., RepliCel Life Sciences Inc., HairClone Ltd, Revian Inc., and Nioxin.

What New Trends Are Emerging In The Alopecia Treatment Market?

Key market players are focusing on innovative solutions such as oral small-molecule Janus kinase JAK inhibitors to enhance treatment efficacy, accelerate hair regrowth, and offer targeted therapy for patients with severe or resistant forms of alopecia areata. For instance, in July 2024, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, an India-based pharmaceutical company, received US FDA approval for LEQSELVI, an oral JAK inhibitor for treating adults with severe alopecia areata. This drug selectively inhibits JAK1 and JAK2 enzymes, which are implicated in the immune system's attack on hair follicles in this autoimmune disorder.

How Is The Alopecia Treatment Market Segmented?

The alopecia treatment market is segmented based on dosage form, route of administration, indication, gender type, and end-user. Subsegments include drug therapy, hair transplant services, and low-level laser therapy LLLT options.

* By Dosage Form: Drug Therapy, Hair Transplant Services, Low-Level Laser Therapy

* By Route of Administration: Topical, Injectable, Oral

* By Indication: Alopecia Areata, Alopecia Totalis, Alopecia Universalis, Alopecia Barbae, Chemotherapy Induced Alopecia, Other Indications

* By Gender Type: Male, Female

* By End User: Hospitals And Physicians Offices, Dermatology Clinics, Other End Users

* By Drug Therapy: Topical Solutions, Oral Medications, Injectable Treatments, Immunosuppressants, Janus Kinase Inhibitors

* By Hair Transplant Services: Follicular Unit Transplantation FUT, Follicular Unit Extraction FUE, Robotic Hair Transplantation, Direct Hair Implantation DHI

* By Low-Level Laser Therapy LLLT: Laser Helmets, Laser Combs, Laser Caps, In-Clinic Laser Devices

What Are The Regional Highlights Of The Alopecia Treatment Market?

In 2024, North America held the largest share in the alopecia treatment market. However, the fastest-growing region forecasted in the period ahead is Asia-Pacific. The geographic coverage in this report spans Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

