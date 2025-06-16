Global Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay Elisa Analyzers Market To Reach $0.96 Billion By 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report, the enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay ELISA analyzers market has seen impressive expansion in recent times and will continue to thrive in the coming years. From a valuation of $0.71 billion in 2024, it is projected to mature to $0.76 billion in 2025, accounting for a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.4%. Factors such as an escalating demand for high-throughput screening in drug discovery, an expanding geriatric population susceptible to diseases, increased adoption of point-of-care diagnostics, swelling global healthcare expenditure, and an intensifying call for reliable and repeatable diagnostic tools have fueled the market's expansion during the historical period.

What Is The Projected Future Growth Of The ELISA Analyzers Market Size?

By 2029, the ELISA analyzers market is anticipated to swell to a market size of $0.96 billion, representing a CAGR of 6.2%. This growth can be attributed to climbing demand for personalized medicine, increased focus on precision diagnostics, growing investment in healthcare research and development, and emerging collaborations between research institutions and diagnostic companies. An increasing adoption of miniaturized and portable diagnostic devices also contributes to this growth. A glance into the future reveals emerging trends such as advancements in multiplexing capabilities, the integration of artificial intelligence for data analysis, portable and handheld ELISA analyzers' innovation, ELISA's combination with microfluidics for instant results, and advancements in automation and robotics for high-throughput screening.

What Are The Key Drivers Propelling The Growth Of The ELISA Analyzers Market?

Infectious diseases are a significant thrusting force behind the expanding ELISA analyzers market. These ailments, caused by harmful microorganisms, are on the rise due to increased human-environment interactions and global interconnectedness. ELISA analyzers aid detection by identifying specific antibodies or antigens in blood samples, paving the way for prompt and accurate diagnosis, thereby facilitating more effective disease management.

What Key Player Strategies Are Driving The ELISA Analyzers Market?

The influence of key industry players of ELISA Analyzers market such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies Inc., and others has been instrumental in shaping the current and prospective ELISA analyzers market landscape. These companies have made strides in their offerings, creating fortified consumer confidence in ELISA analyzers.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The ELISA Analyzers Market?

Modern ELISA Analyzers market trends highlight a focus on developing advanced multi-mode microplate readers. These constitute a versatile tool that integrates diverse detection technologies, offering varied applications including ELISA and nucleic acid quantification aimed at enhancing lab efficiency, accuracy, and throughput.

How Is The ELISA Analyzers Market Segmented?

The ELISA Analyzers market is segmented as follows:

- By Product Type: Bench-Top Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay ELISA Analyzers, Portable ELISA Analyzers, Automated ELISA Workstations, Microplate Readers

- By Technology: Colorimetric ELISA Analyzers, Fluorescence ELISA Analyzers, Chemiluminescence ELISA Analyzers, Electrochemical ELISA Analyzers

- By Application: Vaccines Development, Immunology, Diagnosis, Toxicology, Drug Monitoring And Pharmaceutical Industry, Other Applications

- By End-User: Diagnostic Laboratories, Research Institutions, Food And Beverage Industry

And the sub-segments include:

- Bench-Top ELISA Analyzers: Manual, Semi-Automated, Fully Automated

- Portable ELISA Analyzers: Handheld, Compact Desktop, Battery-Powered

- Automated ELISA Workstations: Single-Channel, Multi-Channel, High-Throughput

- Microplate Readers: Colorimetric, Fluorescence, Luminescence, Multimode

What Are The Regional Insights In The ELISA Analyzers Market?

Looking into regional insights, North America was the largest region in the ELISA Analyzers market in 2024, with Asia-Pacific expected to be the fastest-growing region going forward. The regions covered in the ELISA analyzers market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

