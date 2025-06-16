Green Jeeva, a Leading Ingredient Supplier, Pledges to Offset Carbon Footprint by Planting Trees for Every Sales Order

Plant a Tree Every Order

HENDERSON, NV, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Green Jeeva, a leading supplier of nutraceutical, food, and wellness ingredients, has launched an ambitious sustainability initiative across its U.S. and Canadian operations. Beginning Monday, June 16th, the company will plant one tree for every purchase order (PO) received, enabling its customers—from supplement brands to functional food manufacturers—to directly contribute to global reforestation efforts with each order they place. This new initiative reflects Green Jeeva’s ongoing commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship."Sustainability is at the heart of what we do," said Mr. Deepak Jena, CEO of Green Jeeva. "As part of the global supply ecosystem , we recognize our environmental responsibility. This initiative is more than just about offsetting emissions; it’s about creating a meaningful, lasting impact. It’s simple. Every order placed results in a tree being planted, and that tree helps us give back to the planet."Turning Procurement into Climate ActionThis program aims to directly address the carbon footprint associated with logistics, packaging, and transportation, which contribute to climate change. Green Jeeva is working with certified reforestation organizations to plant native tree species in areas where restoration is most critical. These areas include regions facing deforestation challenges, where the planting of trees can help restore local ecosystems, support biodiversity, and contribute to combating global warming.By aligning its sustainability efforts with order fulfillment, Green Jeeva allows its customers to participate in a tangible reforestation effort. The initiative will initially roll out across Green Jeeva’s U.S. and Canadian operations. As demand for sustainable sourcing grows, particularly among clean-label and ESG-conscious manufacturers, Green Jeeva hopes to lead by example and encourage the wider industry to adopt similar practices.A Shared Commitment to the PlanetThis tree-planting initiative not only contributes to environmental health but also brings transparency and tracking to sustainability efforts. Green Jeeva will provide monthly updates on how many trees have been planted through the program, offering a real-time look at the initiative's progress. Customers will receive thank-you notes for their contribution to the reforestation effort, allowing them to feel involved in a larger, impactful mission.The Future of Sustainable SourcingGreen Jeeva’s sustainability initiative highlights the increasing importance of environmentally responsible practices in the nutraceutical and functional food industries. Many manufacturers, especially those involved in clean-label products, are keen to source ingredients that align with their customers' values, and sustainability is at the forefront of these priorities.By planting a tree for every order, Green Jeeva aims to not only address its own environmental footprint but also help its customers meet their own sustainability goals. The tree-planting effort enhances the company’s transparency, boosts trust with its clients, and offers an easy way for manufacturers to participate in reforestation. Whether they are sourcing high-quality herbal powders, probiotics, or vitamins, Green Jeeva’s customers can feel confident knowing that their ingredient orders are part of a larger effort to protect the environment.“We understand that many of our customers are already doing the hard work of formulating clean, functional, and responsible products,” said Mr. Chandra Shekhar, COO of Green Jeeva. “We want to match that commitment on our side, starting with the planet.”Why This Matters to Green Jeeva’s CustomersIn today’s market, consumers and businesses alike are demanding more environmentally responsible practices from the companies they work with. Green Jeeva is answering this call with an initiative that not only offsets carbon emissions but also empowers its clients to contribute to a healthier planet. It shows how organizations can integrate sustainability into their everyday business operations and make a tangible, positive impact on the environment.About Green JeevaGreen Jeeva LLC is an industrial supplier and digital ecommerce marketplace offering bulk nutraceutical, functional food, and dietary supplements ingredients with full traceability and regulatory support. The company empowers manufacturers to source verified, clean-label ingredients with transparency and ease. Green Jeeva is dedicated to driving sustainability and ensuring that its products contribute positively to the environment and the global supply chain.For more information, visit www.greenjeeva.com Media Contact:Green Jeeva LLC,2030 S. Hellman Ave, Ontario, CA 91761, United States📧 Email: enquiry@greenjeeva.com📞 Phone: +1 702-983-7166

What if every order became a seed of change? At Green Jeeva, we’ve always believed that nature holds the answers.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.