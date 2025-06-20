New Album 'Music for Ketamine' by Psychotherapist & Composer David Franklin Offers Soundtrack for Psychedelic Healing

david franklin

A 13-track sonic arc, designed to be a soundscape for ketamine-assisted psychotherapy (KAP) and to support healing

Music is one of humanity's most powerful tools for healing.” — david franklin

OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Musician and licensed psychotherapist David Franklin announces the release of his twelfth full-length album, Music for Ketamine — a 13-track sonic arc created to support ketamine-assisted psychotherapy (KAP) and healing.Franklin, a multi-instrumentalist with 50 years of musical exploration, recorded the album with the intention of crafting a complete arc for a therapeutic ketamine experience — from gentle beginnings to expansive crescendos and reflective landings. The album blends elements of ambient, new age, and experimental sound design, using everything from handpan and harmonium to bowed psaltery, toy piano, voice and solo piano.Franklin’s background uniquely positions him to create this kind of work. A licensed Marriage and Family Therapist in California for 25 years, he trained in Ketamine-Assisted Psychotherapy (KAP); he is also a graduate of the UC Berkeley Center for the Science of Psychedelics, Psychedelic Facilitation Program.Before becoming a therapist, Franklin was — and still is — a devoted musician. Raised in New Jersey, he began composing and performing in the 1980s, with a career that spans folk-pop, rock, experimental, and instrumental music. His past albums have featured collaborations with Michael Manring of Windham Hill and reached the Top 10 on the ZMR Charts, with airplay on SiriusXM’s Spa Channel and various international platforms.Music for Ketamine is a culmination of his dual paths: musician and healer. David’s musical approach often incorporates “found sounds,” unorthodox tunings, and emotional improvisation. He’s previously written for dance companies like Rogelio Lopez and Dancers, performed in Europe, and released albums that reflect both environmental themes and personal transformation.His music has already found resonance in academic and clinical spaces. Franklin’s previous work has been used in UC Berkeley’s Drugs and the Mind course and was part of the MAPS MDMA Phase 2 study. He also plays live music at group ceremonies and retreats on the West Coast.Music for Ketamine will be available June 20th, 2025 on all major streaming platforms and on Bandcamp.For more information visit www.DavidFranklin.com or contact CAPromotionServices@Gmail.comTracklist:1. When Silence Learns to Speak (6:12)2. Mycelium Highway (5:30)3. Everything and Nothing (6:10)4. Figure Painting (4:56)5. Sylver’s Theme (2:25)6. Carry Wood, Chop Water (5:41)7. The Longest Night (2:49)8. FireCat (6:10)9. Silver Spirit Dancers (2:20)10. The Foggiest Idea (6:30)11. Finger Painting (3:26)12. TheLongTale (6:15)13. Song for Living (6:09)**Please follow the advice of your own therapist and health care professionals before taking any drug.About David FranklinDavid Franklin has been a composer whose career spans 50 years, and a California-based psychotherapist with more than 25 years of clinical experience. His discography includes twelve full-length albums across multiple genres. He is an independent artist affiliated with BMI. His music is featured on SiriusXM’s Spa Channel, used by choreographers, and frequently landed in the Top 10 of the ZMR charts.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.