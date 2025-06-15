Submit Release
Prime Minister Carney meets with President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa

CANADA, June 15 - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, met with the President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, ahead of the 2025 G7 Leaders’ Summit in Kananaskis, Alberta.

The Prime Minister and the President discussed the strong and growing partnership between Canada and South Africa, with increased co-operation in wildfire management, technology, and trade and investment.

The leaders discussed advancing shared priorities under their G7 and G20 presidencies, such as energy security, critical minerals, artificial intelligence, and climate resilience, including wildfires.

They agreed to enhance economic co-operation between Canada and South Africa.

The leaders are looking forward to the G20 Leaders’ Summit in November.

