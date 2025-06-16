AquaBlu Mosaics Unveils the Oasis Collection: A New Era of Luxury Pool Design

Immerse yourself in the tranquility of the Oasis tile series, where nature's beauty meets timeless elegance. Perfect for swimming pools, spas, kitchens, and bathrooms, these glass tiles bring the charm of outdoor landscapes into your indoor and outdoor sp With refreshing blues, dreamy greens, and earthy ivories and grays, the color palette harmonizes with the natural world. Explore a range of textures and patterns reminiscent of natural elements, creating serene environments that seamlessly blend with your

AquaBlu Mosaics launches the Oasis Collection—luxury glass pool tiles that blend matte and iridescent finishes for serene, high-end aquatic design.

This collection was born from a desire to create a pool tile that’s not only beautiful but also incredibly versatile. With Oasis, designers can craft serene, spa-like environments.” — Frank Vitori, Co-Founder of AquaBlu Mosaics

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AquaBlu Mosaics , a leading provider of premium pool and outdoor tile products, is proud to announce the launch of the recently currated Oasis Collection , a groundbreaking new line of glass pool tile designed to elevate luxury aquatic environments. With its unique mixed-finish surface and soothing color palette, the Oasis Collection captures the subtle shimmer and natural elegance of coastal waters—offering designers, builders, and architects a refined new canvas for inspired pool interiors.The Oasis Collection is the latest in AquaBlu’s growing portfolio of high-end materials that redefine what’s possible in aquatic design. Available in three versatile formats (1”x1”, 1.5”x1.5”, and 1”x2”), and five curated pool finish colors, Oasis tiles blend a matte texture with hints of iridescent gloss—creating a dynamic, light-reflective surface that balances tranquility and vibrancy.“This collection was born from a desire to create a pool tile that’s not only beautiful but also incredibly versatile,” said Frank Vitori, Co-Founder of AquaBlu Mosaics. “With Oasis, designers can craft serene, spa-like environments or bold, eye-catching luxury pools with equal ease.”In addition to launching the Oasis Collection, AquaBlu is reinforcing its position as the industry’s premier source for all-tile pool interiors by offering the largest curated selection of glass mosaic tile from elite global brands such as SICIS, Bisazza, Murrine Mosaics, and Vidrepur. AquaBlu streamlines the specification and procurement process by providing direct access to these brands—allowing design professionals to deliver extraordinary finishes with the confidence of authenticated, high-performance materials.To support flawless installations, AquaBlu also distributes a full range of installation solutions, including Basecrete waterproofing, Litokol Litoelastic epoxy thin-set, and Starlike Evo epoxy grout in over 150 designer colors—ensuring long-lasting durability and visual consistency even in the most demanding aquatic environments.And for those looking to leave a signature mark, AquaBlu offers custom mosaic design and production services, enabling the creation of personalized artwork for residential, commercial, and hospitality projects. From medallions and logos to full-image murals and gradient tile blends, these custom mosaics are pre-assembled on numbered sheets and arrive with a detailed schematic for fast and precise installation—delivering high-impact results with reduced on-site labor.“We view every project as a collaboration,” said Vitori. “Whether you’re building an oceanfront resort pool or a private villa escape, our mission is to bring your vision to life with the finest materials, expert support, and unmatched artistry.”AquaBlu’s newest innovations are now available for trade professionals, luxury developers, and discerning homeowners seeking to create show-stopping aquatic environments.To explore the Oasis Collection, all-tile pool solutions, or custom mosaic capabilities, visit www.aquablumosaics.com or call (800) 971-1442 for personalized assistance.To further support industry professionals, AquaBlu offers the exclusive AquaPros Program—a trade-only membership designed for contractors, designers, and builders. AquaPros enjoy insider pricing, early access to new collections, personalized account support, and free samples to help win more bids. This program was built to streamline your process, enhance your offerings, and help you grow your business with every project. Learn more or apply at www.aquablumosaics.com/pages/wholesale About AquaBlu MosaicsAquaBlu Mosaics is a leading supplier of premium pool tile, outdoor living materials, and custom mosaic art. Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, AquaBlu is dedicated to delivering innovation, quality, and design excellence to pool professionals, contractors, architects, and luxury homeowners nationwide. With an extensive product portfolio, expert guidance, and a passion for pushing creative boundaries, AquaBlu helps bring aquatic visions to life—one tile at a time.

Introducing the Oasis Series - All-Glass Tile Pools

